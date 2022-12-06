Read full article on original website
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Longview's Taylor Tatum
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos are having a storybook season, where the team is currently ranked number one in the state, sitting at 14-0 and headed to the state semifinals. "I knew when the season started that we had a chance to be pretty good and it started...
KSAT 12
🏈 WATCH at 7: Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the game...
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
#TyressTuesday: Continuing to keep a Jacksonville teenager's spirit alive
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville mom has sparked a social media movement with a hashtag. It’s called #TyressTuesday and can be seen across the nation. It’s all to honor 18-year-old Tyress Gipson, who left his home on Aug. 22, 2020 and never returned. Gipson's mother LaVance Wooten...
Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?
After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
KLTV
Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
KTRE
Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
cbs19.tv
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen in Arp
CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things! Today’s item is Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen in Arp.
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
KLTV
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
Defense calls witnesses in trial of former Smith County Constable
3:02 p.m. Skeen has ruled the witness to be improper after the defense asked Lubbe who he would have charged in the incident based on the bodycam footage and his prior experience in law enforcement. The court has now gone into recess until 9 a.m. on Thursday since the remainder of the defense’s witnesses will […]
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
