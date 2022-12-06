ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Will This Popular Texas Wing Bar Come To Tyler Or Longview, TX?

After Spending Days Stuffing Myself With Turkey After Thanksgiving, I Wanted A Different Kind Of Bird And Went To One Of My Favorite Places That's Not In East Texas. I know that you can get wings just about anywhere here in East Texas but this is my official start to a campaign to get a popular wing spot to come to our area because, well we need it. They already have multiple locations throughout the state including one inside Minute Maid Park, home to the World Champion Astros, so maybe they would like to expand to our area...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new office in the design of a home is being built for the Smith County Habitat for Humanity. This office will allow them to serve East Texas better. Smith County Habitat for Humanity is building a new office building using the floorplan on one of their four bedroom homes. Without closets, it gives them four offices.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Lit candle believed to be cause of fire in Tyler home Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A home burned in the 1400 block of Richards Street on Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from the side of the house. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says that details are few at present, but it...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
US105

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
BEN WHEELER, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy