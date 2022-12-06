COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64. Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.

