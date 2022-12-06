Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
abccolumbia.com
Marquis Solomon named West Columbia Fire Chief
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief. The 23-year fire service veteran previously held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Chief Solomon has also been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
abccolumbia.com
All Access Resource Fair happening today at Busby St. Community Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is hosting its All Access Resource Fair today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Busby Street Community Center. Departments represented at the job fair include Community Development, the Office of Business Opportunities and the Cooperative Ministries. The event is free...
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland One issues statement on death of Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64. Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD, Sheriff Lott to volunteer in Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign for the second year. The Department’s command staff will work shifts staffing the red kettles outside Walmart at 10060 Two Rd. on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
abccolumbia.com
Generation Z most eager to hunt for shopping deals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, holiday shopping is breaking spending records but Generation Z appears to be more eager than other groups when it comes to hunting for deals at the mall. Jenn Sullivan has a closer look at what economists say is behind that and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County EMS delivers toys from annual ‘Stuff an Ambulance’ toy drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Christmas toys usually arrive on Santa’s sleigh but Friday they arrived by ambulance. Richland County E-M-S wrapped up their sixth annual “Stuff-an-Ambulance Toy Drive” by dropping off toys and clothes at the Richland County Courthouse. Donations from community members and E-M-S staff were taken...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Irmo Holiday Market and Columbia City Ballet’s Nutcracker
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, some holiday events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and pictures with Santa...
abccolumbia.com
A ‘Night of Fashion’ takes place in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Curtis Wilson talks with Stoi, a designer who is hosting a ‘Night of Fashion’ fashion show. It takes place Saturday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the The Robert Mills House & Gardens. Visit https://www.stoisdesigncompany.com/event-details/nacht-der-mode-night-of-fashion for tickets.
abccolumbia.com
Three Rivers Behavioral Health opens new 3,000 square foot unit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Rivers Behavioral Health is opening a new 3,000 square foot unit. The expansion will make it possible for seven licensed beds to be added to its existing 122 psychiatric inpatient beds. Three Rivers has been treating the mental health of adolescents and adults and providing...
abccolumbia.com
COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
abccolumbia.com
$75,000 reward offered in NC power plant shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A shooting at two power substations in North Carolina over the weekend sparked more than 45,000 customers to lose power. Almost all households in Moore County now have their lights back on, as of Wednesday evening. Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $75,000 for...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. of Revenue issues first group of SC tax rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates for taxpayers who filed returns by Oct. 17 have been issued. More than 1.39 million rebates were issued over four weeks, say officials. The rebates so far have totaled over $942 million. Individuals...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has released the name of an inmate found dead Wednesday at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center. According to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, the body was discovered at Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
abccolumbia.com
SC granted $37 million to expand business, entrepreneur opportunities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $37 million in loans and grants to South Carolina businesses and entrepreneurs to help expand the state’s market opportunities. In a release, USDA Rural Development SC State Director Dr. Saundra Glover says, “We believe that these investments will...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One placed on ‘Fiscal Watch’
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland One School District is now on Fiscal Watch. Richland One officials say a former employee is responsible, and they have been turned over to law enforcement. This latest news comes after an audit shows 22 occasions where money was used improperly and...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Orangeburg County Sheriff says missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter found safe
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office says they have located missing 5 year old Aspen Jeter and she is safe. Investigators say she was found safe in Virginia Friday afternoon. Jeter had not been seen since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving. She was believed to...
