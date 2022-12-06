ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upenn.edu

The University of Pennsylvania Libraries acquires archives of The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Academy of Music

Two iconic Philadelphia institutions are teaming up to provide public access to an extraordinary historical collection. The University of Pennsylvania Libraries has acquired the archives of The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Academy of Music in an agreement that will facilitate research and access to more than a century of Philadelphia’s rich musical history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy