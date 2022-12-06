ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 12

TIME SENSITIVE
3d ago

Wow!! That was his way of saying, take me I'm yours!! No, on a more serious note, I hope the officer's injuries were superficial, not life threatening.

Reply
2
Lavar Clemmons
3d ago

you know back in the days it was hard to run into a police car just seeing one would put your driving skills at its highest

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident

Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Inglewood PD looking to identify kidnapping suspect

LOS ANGELES - The Inglewood Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman. On Dec. 2, around 4:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of 109th Street and Doty Avenue when the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her by the arm and tried walking her to his vehicle.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after violent crash in West LA

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Woman at Home Robbed at Gunpoint; Drugs, Drugs, Drugs; Driver Punches Another Driver in Mouth; Burning Trash at Home; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 1 – 7. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 363 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Missing Adult. December 1 at 6:02 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of California...
MONROVIA, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro

Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy