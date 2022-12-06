Read full article on original website
Wow!! That was his way of saying, take me I'm yours!! No, on a more serious note, I hope the officer's injuries were superficial, not life threatening.
Lavar Clemmons
3d ago
you know back in the days it was hard to run into a police car just seeing one would put your driving skills at its highest
pasadenanow.com
Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident
Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
Caught on Video: 70-Year-Old Man Assaulted After Confrontation
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: A shocking doorbell video shows a man in his 70s being assaulted following a confrontation outside a home in the Saugus neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The incident occurred on Nov. 29, shortly after 7:30 p.m. when the man was visiting family on the...
LAPD Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to an auto vs pedestrian call around 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, on the 14100 block of Terra Bella Street. When units arrived at the location in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
foxla.com
Inglewood PD looking to identify kidnapping suspect
LOS ANGELES - The Inglewood Police Department is looking to identify a suspect wanted for the attempted kidnapping of a woman. On Dec. 2, around 4:15 p.m., the victim was walking in the area of 109th Street and Doty Avenue when the suspect approached the victim, grabbed her by the arm and tried walking her to his vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
1 dead after violent crash in West LA
At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.
foxla.com
Houston Tipping's Attorney: Officer died after 'wrestling move' attack that injured head, broke neck vertebra
LOS ANGELES - An attorney representing the family of Houston Tipping claims the late Los Angeles police officer died from a gruesome attack, which goes against the department's claims he died from a training accident. On Thursday, attorney Bradley Gage made multiple assertions on behalf of Tipping's mother. Back in...
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
knock-la.com
LASD Deputies Violently Arrest Disabled Transgender Woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside of her home for resisting arrest. Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office. She worked as a Venice constituent...
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Woman at Home Robbed at Gunpoint; Drugs, Drugs, Drugs; Driver Punches Another Driver in Mouth; Burning Trash at Home; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 1 – 7. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 363 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Missing Adult. December 1 at 6:02 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of California...
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
Police search school in West L.A. after report of possible armed person
Authorities searched the campus of University High School in West Los Angeles today after a report of a possible armed suspect, but found no suspects or evidence of a shooting.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside McDonald's in Willowbrook
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a McDonald's after allegedly robbing a Denny's in Los Angeles County. The suspect, who is believed to be armed, entered a Denny's restaurant on 11700 Wilmington Ave., in the neighborhood of Willowbrook, just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Morning shooting on State St. leaves one man dead
A man who was fatally shot Friday morning on State St. near Sheridan St. has been identified as 43-year-old Boyle Heights resident David Andrew Torralba. Police said the shooting took place at around 9:50 am on Dec.2. According to an LAPD spokesperson, the victim was on foot on the 800...
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
