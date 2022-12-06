ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
DENVER, CO
What Is Raiders Owner Mark Davis Seeing That We Aren’t?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the news all week, not for his on-field product but for another reason. Apparently, he had female companionship for Sunday’s game, and the internet did the rest. On Thursday, hip-hop legend Ice Cube was in attendance with Davis at Sofi Stadium, but that doesn’t make for headlines. On the other hand, Davis’s team is another matter entirely.
NFL Fines Bills Player Who Concussed Jakobi Meyers

It looks like New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers won’t be on the field on Monday night after the concussion he sustained against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, but at least the player who caused it will face repercussions. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin has...
BUFFALO, NY
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11. Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview. NFL Week 14 Expert Picks |  Bowl Schedule, Predictions. Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl. Philadelphia Eagles vs New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NEVADA STATE
Packers Analyst Calls Out A Shocking Davante Adams Stat

In the four games that Adams hasn’t eclipsed the four-catch mark, the Raiders have wound up losing. As a Packer, Adams developed an excellent rapport with Aaron Rodgers. In his final four seasons as a member of the Packers, Adams was averaging 7.6 receptions per game. It’s evident that...
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game

The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
DETROIT, MI
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins

I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Auburn offers 4-star DL Tennessee commit

The Early Signing Period is rapidly approaching and Auburn’s coaching staff is looking to add several talented players. The latest target is Tyree Weathersby who the Tigers offered on Thursday. The four-star defensive lineman is committed to. and will be a tough flip. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder has been committed...
GEORGIA STATE
Steelers Former QB1 and WR Kordell Stewart Not Bothered By George Pickens Outrage

The Steelers are also not afraid to cut ties with them. They just traded third-year pass catcher Chase Claypool, who it had been speculated by Pro Football Talk to have “diva tendencies” back in 2021. The biggest diva story in perhaps all of football is Antonio Brown. His life turned into a big mess post-Pittsburgh and for their troubles, the organization picked up Diontae Johnson from a pick in the trade to send Brown to the then, Oakland Raiders.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021

"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
DENVER, CO

