Orangeburg, SC

Goddess1del
3d ago

this is mad wonderful... I'm sure Primetime is grinning with pride right now...and i'm certain more $$ is coming to HBCU's...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Columbia Star

Richland One employee profile

Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Elijah Green, their ride to school is much more than that. “I can tell when a child is having a good day or a bad day,” said Green,...
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

CCSD teacher and staff features

In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Former student arrested for disturbing school

Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

All Access Resource Fair happening today at Busby St. Community Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is hosting its All Access Resource Fair today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Busby Street Community Center. Departments represented at the job fair include Community Development, the Office of Business Opportunities and the Cooperative Ministries. The event is free...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former BCSD board chair discusses superintendent firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said recently the board terminated Superintendent Deon Jackson for multiple reasons – from low academic performance to what he called frayed relationships with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS). But former board chairman David […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State University President gives statement after lock down lifted

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—Earlier this morning a lock down was lifted at SC State University following a reported sighting of a gun on campus. Officials say campus police identified the person in question and determined “no live weapon was involved.”. In a press conference, SC State University President Alex...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Middle school students take flight

Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One issues statement on death of Vince Ford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64. Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Marquis Solomon named West Columbia Fire Chief

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief. The 23-year fire service veteran previously held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Chief Solomon has also been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Manning Captain of Investigations retires

In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
MANNING, SC

