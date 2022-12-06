Read full article on original website
Goddess1del
3d ago
this is mad wonderful... I'm sure Primetime is grinning with pride right now...and i'm certain more $$ is coming to HBCU's...
Community members celebrate former BCSD superintendent Deon Jackson
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People in Berkeley County came together Thursday night for a celebration to show support for former school district superintendent Deon Jackson who was fired last month. Community members thanked Jackson for his service over the past year and a half. Jackson was fired on November 15 only moments after the […]
Columbia Star
Richland One employee profile
Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Elijah Green, their ride to school is much more than that. “I can tell when a child is having a good day or a bad day,” said Green,...
manninglive.com
CCSD teacher and staff features
In Clarendon County School District, we recognize that it takes a village to educate and empower our children and build a culture of learning in our schools. Our teachers and staff plan an important role in ensuring that our students have a safe environment to excel and that change happens in the lives of our young adults, families, and the community. We recognize outstanding teachers and staff members positively impacting Clarendon County School District each month. We created a Teacher Feature of the Month Award and a Staff Feature of the Month award, coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is composed of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership. Those receiving awards are nominated by their colleagues for excellence in their classroom and positive contributions to Clarendon County School District.
abcnews4.com
Paperwork issue, or illegal? Confusion continues over BCSD Superintendent certifications
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — We’re continuing our investigation into how Dr. Anthony Dixon can lead the Berkeley County School District as superintendent when he doesn't have a necessary certification. It's simply not on file with the state. But is this just a paperwork issue, or as one...
Irmo high school students invite senior citizens to holiday brunch
IRMO, S.C. — It was a lunch date. Irmo high school students, wanting to share the Christmas spirit, welcomed senior citizens from the neighborhood for a lunch and a show, if you will. After a wholesome southern breakfast by ROTC students from the school, senior citizens were escorted to...
Midlands community remembers Vince Ford for legacy of service and leadership
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is honoring Vince Ford's legacy today after the leader passed away at 64-years-old. Ford served as the senior vice president of community affairs for Prisma Health, he worked on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners and volunteered with many different organizations. "When...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
abccolumbia.com
All Access Resource Fair happening today at Busby St. Community Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is hosting its All Access Resource Fair today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Busby Street Community Center. Departments represented at the job fair include Community Development, the Office of Business Opportunities and the Cooperative Ministries. The event is free...
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
WLTX.com
SC State president: Gun that caused lockdown was ROTC 'dummy weapon'
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The gun that led to a lockdown on the South Carolina State University campus on Thursday turned out to be made of wood - and an important part of one campus organization. A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45...
Former BCSD board chair discusses superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board Chairman Mac McQuillin said recently the board terminated Superintendent Deon Jackson for multiple reasons – from low academic performance to what he called frayed relationships with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS). But former board chairman David […]
abccolumbia.com
SC State University President gives statement after lock down lifted
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—Earlier this morning a lock down was lifted at SC State University following a reported sighting of a gun on campus. Officials say campus police identified the person in question and determined “no live weapon was involved.”. In a press conference, SC State University President Alex...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ volunteers help at the toy warehouse
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia News is a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. As final donations for adopted angels continue to arrive at the toy warehouse at the State Fairgrounds, volunteers from the Marketing Communications Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield were there to help sort all the items.
abccolumbia.com
‘WARMTH FOR THE HEART’: Columbia organizations partner to give out winter coats to those in need
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Even in South Carolina, the winters can get a little cold. For those in the community without a coat or jacket, the season can be a miserable time. “Today’s weather is warm, but we all know that it will get cold really soon,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Middle school students take flight
Around 75 sixth-grade students from Allendale-Fairfax Middle School and Colleton County Middle School participated in USC Salkehatchie’s Take Flight! Aviation Camp. The camp is offered as part of USC Salkehatchie’s STEM program in partnership with Boeing South Carolina, the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen and Joint Base Charleston.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One issues statement on death of Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland One family is mourning the loss of former school district board member Vince Ford, who passed away Dec. 6 at the age of 64. Before serving as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, Mr. Ford advocated for several important policies, programs and initiatives as a 24 year board member, say district officials. Ford was elected to the Richland One Board of School Commissioners in 1992 and served as chairman eight times. He retired from the school board in 2016.
abccolumbia.com
Marquis Solomon named West Columbia Fire Chief
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief. The 23-year fire service veteran previously held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Chief Solomon has also been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
manninglive.com
Manning Captain of Investigations retires
In 1991, Rick Elms began work in law enforcement. He worked patrol for about 10 years, then he went on to become Captain of Investigations at The City of Manning Police Department. He kept this role until his recent retirement. Elms has served the citizens of Clarendon in many forms....
