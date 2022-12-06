ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPVI Newschannel 6

Aquifer recharge, flood management project underway in Raft River

RAFT RIVER — A $50 million flood management and aquifer stabilization project is underway in the Raft River Basin. Included is a pump station, 13-mile pipeline and recharge basins to add water to the declining aquifer, and they could be in place for the 2025 irrigation season. But the...
UTAH STATE

