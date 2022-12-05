Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Rick Silva named editor of Red Bluff Daily News
RED BLUFF — The Red Bluff Daily News has found its new editor in Rick Silva. A Butte County native, Silva received his education in the area before starting his career in Paradise in June 1994 when he was hired as the sports editor. Silva covered Paradise High School...
krcrtv.com
North Coast family to move to Redding for baby's tracheotic care
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A North Coast family is moving to the Redding area so their baby boy can receive tracheotic care. The boy's parents, Joshua and Elizabeth Jones, said the move is necessary for their child to 24/7 eyes-on-care that isn't currently available where they live. Their son,...
visitredding.com
TOP REASONS TO TAKE A BREAK FROM YOUR ROAD TRIP IN REDDING
Redding has so much more to offer than a quick pit stop and cheap gas. Enjoy great food, coffee, and loads of outdoor adventure just minutes from the highway. Whether you’re a road tripper from LA on your way to Portland or heading out on a family vacation in Seattle, Redding is the ideal place to stretch your legs, take in a great meal, and recharge your batteries. There are loads of awesome things to do in and around Redding as you pass through.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: At least 2,500 PG&E customers without power in Chico
CHICO, CALIF. — According to the PG&E Outage Map, at least 2,554 residents in Chico have lost power this morning. The outage happened around 10 A-M this morning, and PG&E says they suspect it was caused by inclement weather. There's estimated time of restoration yet, but crews are now at the outage location, assessing the situation.
actionnewsnow.com
Power has been restored for almost 6,500 PG&E customers in Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 3:34 P.M. UPDATE - The PG&E outage in Oroville that was reduced from 6,484 affected customers to 637 people has been fully resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 11:14 a.m. PG&E says that the outage was most likely caused by weather conditions.
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
actionnewsnow.com
UPrep, Shasta Girls Basketball tip off Harlan Carter Invitational with wins
REDDING, Calif. - The Harlan Carter Invitational tipped off at Shasta High School Thursday. The tournament is a long standing tradition in Redding dating back 50 years. University Prep Girls Basketball beat Placer 44-30 to remain undefeated. The Panthers controlled the game from start to finish. They led 25-10 at...
actionnewsnow.com
People with Verizon, AT&T are without cell service in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4 P.M. UPDATE - People who have Verizon and AT&T are without cell service in Gridley, according to the Gridley Police Department. The police department said it can answer its non-emergency line and all 911 calls. Police said this is due to a cell tower issue. They said...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico’s first cannabis dispensary set to open in December
CHICO, Calif. - The first cannabis dispensary in Chico has set its opening date for next weekend. Sweet Flower says it will be opening its doors on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. in Meriam Park. The location of the dispensary is 1998 Alcott Ave. The dispensary is offering a grab...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down fire at a Carl's Jr. in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down a fire at the Carl's Jr. on Esplanade in Chico. The Chico Fire Department posted on Twitter it was at the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. and had the fire knocked down shortly after 12:30 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured or...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake woman loses hundreds in social media scam, warns others of the risk
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A woman from the City of Shasta Lake says she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars from two different fake accounts on Facebook, and she's warning others not to make the same mistake. This past Tuesday, Mary Hels was contacted on Facebook by someone...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE Crews respond to vegetation fire in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Despite stormy weather conditions, fires still have the chance to pop up. Earlier today, CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out along Township Road near Highway 99. According to their Twitter post, the fire was contained to a 25...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
Mount Shasta Herald
Winter storm, winds could cause whiteout conditions on Interstate 5, power outages
A winter storm rolls over the North State this week, dumping more rain on Redding and more snow on the mountains and upper foothills in Shasta and Siskiyou counties. That and gusty winds will likely close mountain roads and make driving conditions difficult across the North State according to the National Weather Service.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 9, 2022
Even with the Northern Sierra snowpack measuring 147 percent of normal as of Dec. 8, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is reminding the public of ongoing drought conditions throughout California. As the state enters its fourth year of drought, California Water Watch shows most of the state is still...
actionnewsnow.com
Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship
Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are one win away from a perfect 15-0 season and their first-ever state title. Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship. Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are...
krcrtv.com
DA: Officers were justified in shooting along I-5 near O'Brien north of Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County District Attorney's Office has found officers were justified in a May shooting that left a man dead. According to the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident (OICI) Response Team, on May 26 CHP officers were called to the area north of Bridge Bay just after 1:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Robert Williams hit a barrier, crossed both lanes of traffic and hit a tree, sparking a fire.
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes Now, Gusty Winds Predicted
Brr! The Emerald Counties are predicted to have wintery weather starting this afternoon–snow in the mountains inland, gusty winds across the region, and possibly even thunderstorms in some areas. The National Weather Service in Eureka predicts,. A strong winter storm will spread across the region this afternoon through Sunday....
