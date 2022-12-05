Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO