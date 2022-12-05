Read full article on original website
Stastny, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Islanders
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night to extend their point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves as Carolina improved to 5-0-2 […]
Yardbarker
Are Blues Thinking About Tanking the Season, Selling Players?
Following another disappointing loss on Thursday, the players on the St. Louis Blues are growing frustrated with the way this season has gone. It won’t take long before that frustration turns into something more and with the speculation surrounding the team, players who aren’t necessarily going to be part of the team’s future way down the line could be players GM Doug Armstrong wants to move.
Yardbarker
Tension for Blues Reaching a Breaking Point
Frustration is beginning to boil over in St. Louis. The team is now in its fourth season since winning its first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and tensions are seemingly higher than ever. The Blues are in a complicated spot as they are experiencing a number of pressing tensions from multiple areas as the holiday break inches closer. If they are to break out of their slump and reclaim ground, they will first need to address three main areas of tension.
Yardbarker
Bieksa Says Chara Is Lying About 2011 Stanley Cup Final
Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is claiming that former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying when he told recently told a story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks. After losing each of the first two games in Vancouver by a goal, the Boston...
Yardbarker
Could the St. Louis Blues trade Ryan O’Reilly?
Matt Larkin and Mike McKenna discussed the St. Louis Blues’ slow start to the 2022–23 regular season on Friday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. The two DFO analysts went over the changes the Blues made to their roster over the summer and suggested the team could shift into a “seller mode” if things continue to go downhill — with potential players on the block including captain Ryan O’Reilly.
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards
The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins are still...
Yardbarker
The Lions Have A Surprising Star At WR
All About Amon-Ra Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a fantastic season. In his last 17 games for the Lions, St. Brown has scored 11 touchdowns and has 1,390 receiving yards. On average, that is 81.8 receiving yards per game. As well as being a talented receiver, he also has a...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
