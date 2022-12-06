ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear

On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies face the Pistons on 4-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Detroit. The Grizzlies have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game. The Grizzlies...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Williamson scores 29, Pelicans hold off Pistons 104-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Detroit guard Corey Joseph tried to bear-hug Zion Williamson to prevent an easy transition layup, the New Orleans Pelicans’ imposing star forward found a way to toss the ball in anyway as he was falling to the court. After Williamson pulled himself up,...
DETROIT, MI
KELOLAND

Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy