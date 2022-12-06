Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Siakam scores 25 points, Raptors rout short-handed Lakers
Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
Grizzlies face the Pistons on 4-game win streak
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Detroit. The Grizzlies have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a...
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game. The Grizzlies...
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night
Williamson scores 29, Pelicans hold off Pistons 104-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Detroit guard Corey Joseph tried to bear-hug Zion Williamson to prevent an easy transition layup, the New Orleans Pelicans’ imposing star forward found a way to toss the ball in anyway as he was falling to the court. After Williamson pulled himself up,...
Jordan Poole Says He's Being Defended Like Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole believes he is facing Steph coverages
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Johnson's hot start helps Spurs beat Rockets, end skid at 11
Keldon Johnson had 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets on 118-109
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
