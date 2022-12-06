NEW ORLEANS — Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon with local high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will feel a few degrees warmer on your skin due to a slight bump in humidity, and winds fall light SE from 3-7 mph. Therefore, not much air movement and mixing of low level clouds and warmth. Fog will return later this evening around dinnertime, and skies will become partly cloudy. Temperature-wise we fall quickly out of the 70s this evening and hold on to 60s into early morning Thursday. Thursday morning, patchy to dense fog during your early morning commute. Fog and low clouds linger through the late morning hours -- prolonging mid to upper 60s throughout the area. Now the caveat is building high pressure from the east along portions of the Mississippi and Alabama coastal areas. As high pressure builds, sinking air warms, dries out moisture and clears cloud cover. Now, this process should occur both Thursday and Friday, but for now model information is split on remaining in the low 80s or cooling down to 75-81° degrees -- with most of Southeast Louisiana on the mild side in mid to upper 70s. Fog for some models linger into the early afternoon with little retreat toward the coast, yet cloud development at 5,000 feet and higher appears to be non-existent. I'm under the opinion that fog presence will be a bit more robust than what we experienced today at Noon. Fog on the Northshore, visibility .50 mile or less, and gradually mixed out to over a mile regarding visibility. Skies above 5,000 feet where mostly cloudy. Skies over the South Shore, clear to partly cloudy.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO