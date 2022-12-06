Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Delays Daily Warming
NEW ORLEANS — This morning's Dense Fog Advisory was extended to 11 AM this morning, yet low visibilities lingered into the early afternoon. Dewpoints were in the mid 60s to low 70s in the 10 a.m. hour, but into the noon hour, dropped to widespread 60s. We are 2 - 14 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago, high pressure is moving over SELA and skies are blue above the fog ceiling. To walk outside you'd notice that it feels like mid to upper 70s, so in that vein of thought expect 75-81° degrees for today's highs. Tomorrow, same story, same setting with a 10% chance of showers on the Northshore and just west of Lake Pontchartrain -- early morning to noon.
Above Seasonal Average Temps, Cooling Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — The dense fog advisory for this morning was cancelled early and temperatures responded to limited amounts of fog. By the 10 am hour local temperatures were some 1-7° degrees warmer than that time yesterday. mostly widespread low 70s. This afternoon will see a reduction in clouds after the 1 pm hour to partly cloudy skies. Highs today, 72-81°. Patchy to dense fog returns later this evening and overnight, and morning lows 58-65°. Saturday will be a couple of degrees cooler in comparison to this afternoon, fog will linger into the early afternoon. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday with possibilities of mist to a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs for Saturday, 70-79°. Then overnight Saturday into Sunday around sunrise, light to near moderate showers followed by heavy showers and storm activity. Potential severe weather threats may occur on both the Northshore and South Shore before pushing offshore by late afternoon, Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures for Sunday 68-78° degrees. Rain forecast over the next 5 -days .50-2.00" inches. Looking ahead, mid-late morning Wednesday of next week -- expect storm activity sweeping over the Northshore with severe storm activity spreading across 80% of Southeast Louisiana. Rain amounts 1.00-3.00" inches.
Another round of thick fog expected tonight
We're in store for another round of dense fog, so another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Louisiana for tonight through Friday morning. After the fog fades, it's still going to be a warm day with highs near 80!. It's still so warm for the time...
Warm Today With Potential 70s Ahead
NEW ORLEANS — Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy this afternoon with local high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will feel a few degrees warmer on your skin due to a slight bump in humidity, and winds fall light SE from 3-7 mph. Therefore, not much air movement and mixing of low level clouds and warmth. Fog will return later this evening around dinnertime, and skies will become partly cloudy. Temperature-wise we fall quickly out of the 70s this evening and hold on to 60s into early morning Thursday. Thursday morning, patchy to dense fog during your early morning commute. Fog and low clouds linger through the late morning hours -- prolonging mid to upper 60s throughout the area. Now the caveat is building high pressure from the east along portions of the Mississippi and Alabama coastal areas. As high pressure builds, sinking air warms, dries out moisture and clears cloud cover. Now, this process should occur both Thursday and Friday, but for now model information is split on remaining in the low 80s or cooling down to 75-81° degrees -- with most of Southeast Louisiana on the mild side in mid to upper 70s. Fog for some models linger into the early afternoon with little retreat toward the coast, yet cloud development at 5,000 feet and higher appears to be non-existent. I'm under the opinion that fog presence will be a bit more robust than what we experienced today at Noon. Fog on the Northshore, visibility .50 mile or less, and gradually mixed out to over a mile regarding visibility. Skies above 5,000 feet where mostly cloudy. Skies over the South Shore, clear to partly cloudy.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
Video above: Iowa family surprised by Mother Nature while on vacation in Hawaii. Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.
Bogalusa veteran killed in Pearl Harbor attack buried after remains identified 80 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. One Northshore family finally received closure and was able to honor their loved one who died in the tragic attack. The remains of Bogalusa Navy Sailor Houston Temples were...
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
Kentwood man arrested, accused in murder of man found shot to death in St. Tammany subdivision
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office made an arrest in connection with a murder earlier this year in the Abita Nursery subdivision. Tyrus Brook, 27, was arrested and was booked on charges stemming from the murder of a man found dead in a car in the subdivision on May 2.
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
Man arrested, accused of trying to steal STPSO vehicle parked outside jail
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested after he was accused of trying to steal a sheriff's office Hummer parked outside of the parish jail. According to a post made my the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday two employees say a man climb into the driver's seat of the marked STPSO Hummer parked behind the jail.
