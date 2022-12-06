ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

More Talent Joins Indonesia’s ‘Agency’ – ATF Bulletin

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

MORE TALENT JOINS ‘AGENCY’


Indonesia’s Miles Films and SK Global Entertainment have revealed more of the talent participating in their “ The Talent Agency ” (aka “Harbungi Agen Guei”) the local version of the hit French series, “Call My Agent!.” Other recurring roles go to Sheryl Sheinafia, Chicco Kurniawan, Dea Panendra, and Agni Pratistha. Guest stars in the series—who play a version of themselves—include Luna Maya, Tara Basro, Zara Adhisty, Adipati Dolken, comedians Pandji Pragiwaksono and Soleh Solihun, and young stars Kevin Ardilova and Bio One. The show is now in post-production and will air on Disney+ from next year. Miles Films’ Mira Lesmana and Riri Riza are showrunners with Teddy Soeriaatmadja (“Lovely Man”, “Affliction”) directing. The show was teased last week at Disney’s content showcase in Singapore.

NEW NHK PRESIDENT

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK has named Inaba Nobuo , former executive director of the Bank of Japan, as its next president. Inaba, 72, will replace Maeda Terunobu with effect from Jan. 25, 2023. He is the fifth man in a row hailing from the private sector to take the post.

The venerable company agreed in October to cut its mandatory viewer subscription fees by 10% from next year. The move means that NHK’s income will drop at a time when viewership is falling. Other challenges include competing against streaming services without significantly expanding its own online activities. “The government hopes for Inaba to exert strong leadership as the top official of a public broadcaster entrusted with socially important missions to fulfil,” government spokesman Matsuno Hirokazu said.

FREMANTLE EXPANDS ASIA LEADERSHIP

Fremantle has announced two senior promotions in its management team in Asia. Ganesh Rajaram has been appointed CEO Asia and Latin America, effective Jan. 1, 2023. In this newly created role, reporting to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, Rajaram will oversee all aspects of Fremantle’s production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with local MDs of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. Rajaram will continue to be based in Singapore. Simultaneously, Haryaty Rahman has been promoted to EVP sales, Asia, also from Jan. 1, 2023. In this expanded senior role, replacing Rajaram, she will drive Fremantle’s distribution strategy in the region partnering with local broadcasters and platforms to place Fremantle’s formats and content across Asia. Based in Singapore, Haryaty will report to Jens Richter.

ROGUE SALES

Banijay Rights , the global distribution arm of Banijay, today announces further landmark sales of “Rogue Heroes,” following the WWII drama’s renewal by the BBC this week. In deals negotiated across the Banijay Rights global sales team, the first season of “Rogue Heroes” has been picked up by Wing Sight Culture & Media Co for streaming in China and Starzplay in the Middle East. Meanwhile, TVNZ in New Zealand, Paramount+ in Germany, and Directv in Latin America have all acquired the series. These new agreements follow previous sales of the drama to premium network Epix (soon to be known as MGM+) for the U.S., HBO Max in Europe, Prime Video in Canada, SBS in Australia and Canal+ in France. Produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) and Nebulastar for the BBC – and entitled “SAS Rogue Heroes” in the U.K. market – the series is a dramatized account of how the SAS, was formed in the darkest days of WWII.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
Variety

Dubai-Based Creative Media Solutions Lines Up ‘Montreal’ and ‘Sink’

Creative Media Solutions, which has its headquarters in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and a base in Jordan, is prepping two new feature films – “Montreal” and “Sink.” Jordanian feature film “Montreal” will be directed by Jordanian-Palestinian helmer Ameen Nayfeh, whose debut feature “200 Meters,” starring Ali Suliman, about a Palestinian family separated by the Israeli wall, won the Audience Award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The pic is a coming-of-age tale about a 12-year-old boy who moves to Jordan from abroad and discovers a crusader castle, called Montreal. Nayfeh explains to Variety: “The film is about a young boy who...
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Variety

Red Sea Film Festival Crowns ‘Hanging Gardens,’ Pledges to Continue to Support Arab Talent

The Red Sea Film Festival awarded Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji’s “Hanging Gardens” the Golden Yusr for Best Feature Film, the top prize of the festival’s main competition. The film, which was also awarded the Silver Yusr for Best Cinematic Achievement for Duraid Munajim, was selected by a jury led by director Oliver Stone, who was not present at the ceremony but recorded a video introduction where he thanked the festival for the opportunity, calling the movies in competition “eye-opening.” Other winners include Silver Yusr for Best Actor for Adam Bessa in “Harka,” Silver Yusr for Best Actress for Adila Bendimerad in...
Variety

Singaporean Metaverse Outfit Stardust Signs Multiple Deals at ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Singaporean metaverse start-up Stardust has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies at the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum and Market. Stardust will become the official metaverse platform for Esports World Federation (ESWF) Singapore, streaming tournaments held within the country, and hosting a virtual clubhouse for the organization’s players and fans. Kevin Balhetchet, president, ESWF Singapore, said: “The esports market is growing rapidly into a massive driver of the global entertainment market, and we are always looking for new ways to grow and connect with our community. The partnership with Stardust offers an exciting new platform to reach...
Variety

Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

CAA and Anonymous Content Sign ‘Return to Seoul’ Filmmaker Davy Chou (EXCLUSIVE)

“Return to Seoul” writer-director Davy Chou has signed with CAA and Anonymous Content for representation. The Cambodian-French filmmaker’s latest film “Return to Seoul” has been selected as Cambodia’s official entry for the international feature category at the 2023 Academy Awards and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best international film. Chou wrote and directed the film, which follows Freddie (Park Ji-Min), a 25-year-old French woman who returns to Korea, where she was born before being adopted, for the very first time. When she decides to track down her biological parents, her journey takes a surprising turn. The movie premiered in...
Variety

How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Over Character’s Name: If It Doesn’t Change, ‘I’m Not Coming In’

Michelle Yeoh is a near lock to land an Oscar nomination for best actress thanks to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” but it’s a role she nearly walked away from all due to her character’s name. Speaking to Cate Blanchett as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, Yeoh revealed that her character’s original name in the script was Michelle Wang. “Everything Everywhere,” directed by Daniels, casts Yeoh as a dissatisfied laundromat owner who becomes a multiverse warrior. “This is like a roller coaster, right?” Yeoh told Blanchett. “Put away your phones, put on your safety...
Variety

Don Lee-Starring ‘Men of Plastic’ Sells Strongly for Showbox

“Men of Plastic,” a current comedy film starring the larger-than-life Korean American actor Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok) has racked up sales in 32 territories for distributor Showbox. Lee is the star of the crime action film series that kicked off with “The Outlaws” and which was followed by “The Roundup,” this year’s biggest film in Korea with a $100 million cumulative. “Men of Plastic” which sees Lee playing a small-time entrepreneur who sets up a mega studio in Apgujeong, the heart of Korea’s plastic surgery industry, was released in Korea last week. Produced by Lee and directed by Lim Jin-sun, it...
Variety

Yoshida Kiju, Japanese Nouvelle Vague Film Director, Dies at 89

Film director Yoshida Kiju (formerly Yoshida Yoshishige) died on Thursday of pneumonia at age 89, Japanese media sources have revealed. Together with Oshima Nagisa and Shinoda Masahiro, Yoshida was part of the Shochiku-backed Nouvelle Vague of the late 1950s and early 1960s that had a major impact on Japanese cinema both then and in succeeding decades.A graduate of the elite University of Tokyo, where he studied French literature, Yoshida joined the Shochiku studio in 1955 and served as assistant director to Ozu Yasujiro and Kinoshita Keisuke. In 1960 he made his directorial debut with the youth drama “Good-for-Nothing.” This and his following...
Variety

How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’

It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Foreign-Language Films Break Into Other Categories

After winning the 1998 Thalberg Award, Norman Jewison told the press backstage: “The broader the Academy reaches for artistic excellence in filmmaking, the more important it becomes. Hollywood can’t isolate itself. We’re not the only talented people in the world.” It’s taken a long time, but Academy voters and the U.S. film industry are heeding Jewison’s advice. This year, dozens of countries have submitted entries for the international film competition. A few of them have gone beyond that, looking for (deserved) recognition in other races. That includes several international film entries, such as Austria’s “Corsage”; Belgium’s “Close”; Cambodia’s “Return to Seoul”; Denmark’s “Holy...
Variety

Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Variety

From Mexico to South Korea, International Filmmakers Aim for Oscar Recognition

As the Academy grows into an ever more international body, directors working outside the English language are no longer seen as fringe contenders — among the diverse array of filmmakers in the running for this year’s international feature Oscar are a number of names who could cross over into other categories. Top of the list is ultra-cool Korean genre stylist Park Chan-wook, whose dizzying neo-noir romance “Decision to Leave” has been steadily gaining admirers since winning him the director prize at Cannes. Park is already known to Hollywood, having directed the 2013 Searchlight release “Stoker,” but has never been recognized by...
Variety

Hong Kong Cinemas Lobby for COVID Restrictions to be Scrapped Ahead of ‘Avatar 2’ Release

Cinema operators in Hong Kong are lobbying the city government to keep up with the new pandemic rules in mainland China and scrap COVID restrictions on local theaters before the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” and ahead of the Christmas holiday peak. Hong Kong authorities relaxed some of their COVID restrictions in mid-November, but kept them in place for movie theaters. Currently cinemas in the city are only allowed to operate at 85% of capacity and with a maximum of 12 spectators on the same row. Patrons must wear masks and show a health code before being allowed to...
Variety

Fox Promotes Allison Wallach to President of Unscripted Programming

Allison Wallach has been promoted to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, Variety has confirmed. Wallach takes over the role previously held by Rob Wade, who was himself promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment back in October. She will report directly Wade in her new role, which will see her take over all aspects of Fox’s unscripted slate. Wallach was most recently executive vice president and head of Fox Alternative Entertainment (FAE), the network’s unscripted studio. “Since joining us — in early 2020, no less – Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy