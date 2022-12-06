Read full article on original website
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
695-HP Maserati MC20 Gets Gold Exhaust And Big Rims For Essen Motor Show
In Germany, the annual Essen Motor Show is currently taking place, celebrating some of the best the aftermarket tuning scene has to offer. Edo Competition Motorsport is present with a lightly modified Maserati MC20 supercar on display. As Edo says, "the MC20 has an extremely harmonious design and does not...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp
Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased As A Limited-Production Special
Coachbuilder Zagato who blessed us with many stunning Alfa Romeo models in the past will soon add another chapter to its collaboration with the Italian brand as revealed by a new teaser. The new limited-production special will be called “Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato” and is expected to arrive in 2023.
Carscoops
Abarth Classiche Celebrates 100 Years Of Monza Circuit With Fiat 500 Restomod
Italy’s historic Autodromo di Monza circuit turns 100 this year, and Stellantis Heritage is marking the occasion with a tribute to a car that set a stack of records there, helping put the Abarth name on the map. Called the Abarth Classiche 500 Record Monza ’58, the celebration car...
topgear.com
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is AMG’s most powerful ever customer race car
Not as hardcore as GT3, but a step up from GT4 comes this near-700bhp special. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Think of this as the Mercedes-AMG GT3.5, or the Goldilocks racing AMG for mortals. Officially it’s...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Rapid Red: Photos
Since its official unveiling in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted quite a few 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible finished in Rapid Red.
topgear.com
This incredible $1.7m Ford GT is the final limited edition track special
“Most extreme” Ford GT ever built packs an 800bhp boosted, um, EcoBoost unit, too. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Though outwardly it looked broadly the same as the cars it succeeded, famously the Ford GT40...
topgear.com
Check out this modified BMW i4 electric police car
AC Schnitzer signs up to Germany’s TUNE IT! SAFE! initiative with a bodykitted EV in Polizei livery. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Sadly, the modified BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer that you see above will...
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Gladiator Cost?
Here's a look at the price analysis concerning the top trim level, accessories, editions, and add-ons of the 2023 Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Gladiator Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Suzuki Announces Pricing For The New V-Strom 800DE In Italy
Even before it was officially revealed at EICMA 2022, it was already known that Suzuki was revamping its V-twin-powered range of middleweight bikes by doing away completely with the V-twin engine, and going for a more compact and economical parallel-twin engine, as all other manufacturers had done in the last. At last, when EICMA finally rolled around, we were introduced to the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S adventure and naked bikes.
