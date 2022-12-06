ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia runoff election - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state

By Namita Singh
 2 days ago

Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.

With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates.

The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would give Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

The two candidates offer a stark choice to the Black voters in the state. Mr Warnock, a senior minister of Martin Luther King’s Atlanta church, echoes traditional liberal notions of the Black experience, while Mr Walker, a University of Georgia football icon, advocates the language of white cultural conservatism, as he mocks the Democratic incumbent’s interpretations of King.

Voting in Georgia opens at 7am and closes at 7pm on Tuesday evening, with initial trends expected to emerge quickly after the closing of the polls.

