Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
Trial Blazers believe they are in a good spot at 13-11, but are they?: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers got two wins over the weekend to move back over .500 at 13-11 before getting three days off to regroup. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes over what’s gone right lately and why the Blazers should be encourged by where they sit.
Denver Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 120: Live updates
The Portland Trail Blazers fell 121-120 to the Denver Nuggets Thursday night at the Moda Center when Jamal Murray hit a three with .9 seconds remaining in the game. Before that, Damian Lillard made a three with 8.8 seconds to go to give the Blazers a 120-118 lead. Lillard finished...
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups ‘thankful’ to see Brittney Griner freed from Russia: ‘We’re all with her’
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups opened his pregame media session Thursday night by saying how thrilled he was that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange. “I just want to say that today is obviously a really good day in the NBA,” Billups...
