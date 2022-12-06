ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 120: Live updates

The Portland Trail Blazers fell 121-120 to the Denver Nuggets Thursday night at the Moda Center when Jamal Murray hit a three with .9 seconds remaining in the game. Before that, Damian Lillard made a three with 8.8 seconds to go to give the Blazers a 120-118 lead. Lillard finished...
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
