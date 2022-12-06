ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Injured Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham returns to practice, on track to return ‘closer to the start of January’

Oregon center Kennedy Basham has returned to the practice court in a limited capacity and remains on track to return from a right knee injury in early January. Basham, who injured her right knee during UO’s season opener against Northwestern on Nov. 7, was out of the full knee brace she’s worn since and had a protective sleeve on her knee while doing limited activity during Oregon’s practice Friday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-65 win over Nevada

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and Nevada. The Ducks won 78-65. Will Richardson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the program’s first triple-double since 2002. Oregon (5-5) was favored by 8-point, according to VegasInsider.com. Nevada (8-3) shot 33.3%...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals

The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning

Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD

---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions

Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
EUGENE, OR
Yahoo Sports

EWEB likely to partially decommission Leaburg hydropower project, remove dam

Partially decommissioning the Leaburg hydropower project, with the future option of fully shutting down the project and its canal along the McKenzie River, makes the most sense financially and environmentally, the Eugene Water & Electric Board staff has suggested. Utility staff last week recommended permanently discontinuing electricity generation, removing the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass

EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Thinking about those red-light cameras

For one reason or another, Albany’s red-light cameras were on my mind the other day, and it cost me eleven bucks that I didn’t need to spend. It started when a reader told me about getting a ticket for making a right on red there, presumably for not stopping completely before making the turn.
ALBANY, OR
