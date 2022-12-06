Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon women’s basketball preparing for clash of size, speed in earliest ever meeting with Oregon State
In the earliest meeting in the history of the women’s basketball series, No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State will meet this afternoon (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena. The usual clash of styles between the Ducks and Beavers is underscored this season, as Oregon (6-1) is averaging...
Injured Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham returns to practice, on track to return ‘closer to the start of January’
Oregon center Kennedy Basham has returned to the practice court in a limited capacity and remains on track to return from a right knee injury in early January. Basham, who injured her right knee during UO’s season opener against Northwestern on Nov. 7, was out of the full knee brace she’s worn since and had a protective sleeve on her knee while doing limited activity during Oregon’s practice Friday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon State mailbag: A Jonathan Smith beer, Dam Nation’s cut, 2023 expectations, J.T. Daniels 2.0?
Here we go with another edition of Oregon State mailbag, where readers ask questions or comment about Beavers athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel provides whatever is on his feeble mind. Which should they immediately rename after Jonathan Smith: the stadium, the airport, the high school, or all three?...
Will Richardson records first triple-double for Oregon men’s basketball since 2002 in rout of Nevada
Will Richardson has accomplished a lot during his five-year Oregon career, and now the point guard has added recording the program’s fourth triple-double, the first in nearly 20 years, to his list of feats. Richardson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks...
Former Oregon Ducks linebacker Jackson LaDuke commits to transfer to Nevada
Former Oregon linebacker Jackson LaDuke is continuing his career close to home and reuniting with his former position coach. LaDule, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, announced his commitment to Nevada on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 236-pound LaDuke, who is from Sparks, Nevada, will play for former UO inside...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-65 win over Nevada
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and Nevada. The Ducks won 78-65. Will Richardson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the program’s first triple-double since 2002. Oregon (5-5) was favored by 8-point, according to VegasInsider.com. Nevada (8-3) shot 33.3%...
Letter from the Editor: Sharp-eyed reader spots rivalry recap error
Readers rarely cease to amaze me. Each fall, before the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers’ rivalry matchup, The Oregonian/OregonLive publishes a game-by-game recap of the rivalry game, first played in 1894. As you might imagine, the article is dense with facts and stats. After we published the 2022...
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals
The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
thatoregonlife.com
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
Watch: Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
Yahoo Sports
EWEB likely to partially decommission Leaburg hydropower project, remove dam
Partially decommissioning the Leaburg hydropower project, with the future option of fully shutting down the project and its canal along the McKenzie River, makes the most sense financially and environmentally, the Eugene Water & Electric Board staff has suggested. Utility staff last week recommended permanently discontinuing electricity generation, removing the...
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
hh-today.com
Thinking about those red-light cameras
For one reason or another, Albany’s red-light cameras were on my mind the other day, and it cost me eleven bucks that I didn’t need to spend. It started when a reader told me about getting a ticket for making a right on red there, presumably for not stopping completely before making the turn.
