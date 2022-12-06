It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t easy. But it was enough. The Nets ground out a 120-116 escape against Atlanta before a sellout crowd of 18,072 at Barclays Center. It capped a 6-1 homestand — their longest of the season — and kept Brooklyn (15-12) in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at a season-best three games over .500. They survived a 33 points from superstar Trae Young and another 31 from Hawks deadeye Bogdan Bogdanovic, including a 33-footer in the waning seconds. But Brooklyn’s star duo was just as dominant. Kevin Durant poured in 34 points, including 18 in the first quarter alone....

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO