(WCIA) — Lots of high school basketball games tonight, check out boys basketball highlights from Urbana vs. Champaign Central, Tuscola at Uni High, Teutopolis vs. Central Catholic and Centennial at Normal West; plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois. Boys Basketball Urbana 60, Champaign Central 71 Tuscola 81, Uni High 22 Teutopolis 75, […]

23 MINUTES AGO