Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward
Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
City by City: Carlton, Chisholm, Red Cliff
Carlton, MN- Sweetly Kismet Candy and Top Hat Carriage Service are hosting a winter clothing collection starting Friday, December 9. The drive runs Friday through Sunday and the following weekend. Visitors going on sleigh rides at the candy store will receive half off their admission with a donation of new or gently used winter jackets, snow pants or boots. Prior to Christmas, the donations will be given to CHUM and the Lifehouse Youth Center.
Trail by Trail: Amnicon Lake, Iron County, Minnesota, Hayward Area
Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club was founded in 1967 in Amnicon Lake Wisconsin. We are still going strong and our volunteers maintain over 84 miles of snowmobile trails in the Northwest quadrant of Douglas County including trails right in the City of Superior, and three trails that connect with Minnesota. We have monthly meetings at our club shop in Amnicon Lake, the second Monday of the month at 6 pm September - April. We also run Bingo from April - November as a club fundraiser every Thursday @ The Belgian Club in Superior. We are always looking for new members who want to lend a hand in getting trails ready for the season, or that are just wanting to get out and meet new people to ride with. New for this year a new warming shelter has been built on the Gandy Dancer trail and 41 intersections, with a restroom. This will be a great place to stop and take a break when out on the trails.
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
SPECIAL DELIVERY: Hundreds of toys donated to local Northland non-profit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of Duluth kids will get toys on Christmas this year thanks to a donation from Mid-State Truck Service. The full-service dealership has been delivering thousands of toys to Northland kids for 14 years now. In total, over $16,000 in donations was raised to...
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition in Duluth, MnDOT Says Expect Noise
DULUTH, Minn. — As part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, demolition for the Highway 53 bridge in Duluth has begun. MnDOT says residents and visitors in Lincoln Park can expect to hear noise on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some critical demolition may occur until 9 p.m. including Saturdays.
C.J. & Stephanie Ham Launch Scholarship Fund
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and his wife Stephanie on Thursday announced the creation of the Ham Family Scholarship Fund. The endowed scholarship will support students of color near C.J.'s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota, as well as Superior, Wisconsin. It will be managed by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and...
17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell...
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth
Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday
December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
Man Sentenced For Theft Of Birch From Land Belonging To Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Steven Turner on criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn which resulted in over $70,000 in damages and losses for the County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
Memories Of My Dad Being Santa at Goldfine’s in Duluth + Mariner Mall in Superior
Every year, the arrival of Santa is a big deal because it really announces that the Christmas season is here. Kids get really excited as their parents get them in line to tell him what they want and to get a treat and a picture. I should say most kids, as there are those who treat a visit with Santa with screams and tears one usually reserves for the dentist.
PREVIEW: Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show comes to the DECC
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sea lions, fish, ice and fun! The Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show is back at the DECC this weekend with hundreds of vendors and events. This year’s show features ice fishing tips and gear for Northlanders to grab before they head out on frozen lakes.
