Local man reportedly threatened to kill kids during car theft

A Rigby man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman’s kids while stealing her car.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Andres Leyva-Ochoa, 20, was involved in a car crash Saturday. Opened alcohol containers were reportedly found inside the car he was driving. He told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the car belonged to his girlfriend.

When police contacted the woman, however, she said the car was taken without her permission.

The woman arrived on scene and got in an argument with Leyva-Ochoa, who reportedly threatened to cut the woman’s throat in front of the officers.

The victim told officers that Leyva-Ochoa threatened to kill her children if she did not give him the keys to her car. She said she gave him the keys out of fear for her life and the lives of her kids.

The victim also said Leyva-Ochoa regularly beats her, showing officers multiple bruises.

The probable cause affidavit estimated the value of the stolen car at $14,908.

Leyva-Ochoa was charged with grand theft by extortion, punishable with up to 20 years in prison. He was also charged with having an open alcohol container while driving, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $20,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in Bonneville County Court.