Related
Bridgeport's Rohrig, Summers, Reed chosen to Class AAA football 1st team
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Kyah Watson Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia forward Kyah Watson says she s more comfortable after a summer and an initial group of games at WVU, and says that a more aggressive approach is helping her contributions to the team. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
Improved offense leading the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s regular season is barely a month old, but the 7-2 Mountaineer men’s team is already showing an offensive efficiency that eluded it last year. West Virginia’s 16-17 squad in 2021-22 was very bad defensively, finishing last in the Big 12 in both...
So far, WVU's season should be considered a success
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter what metric you want to use, West Virginia's 7-2 start on the 2022-23 basketball season must be considered a success, and the feeling you get is that as they move toward the new year and conference play, they are only going to improve.
2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, next week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Ever wondered what an elite diving competition is like?. This coming week is a chance to find out when the USA Diving 2022 Winter National Championships comes to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
1207 Kedrian Johnson drives (copy)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The other night against Navy, just 2 minutes and 36 seconds in…
Neil Lynn Brake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed…
Neil Lynn Brake, former Bridgeport councilman, passes away aged 91
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930, in McWhorter, WV, the son of the late Guilford and...
Model railroad group sets open house Dec. 17-18 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, located at 5000 Green Bag Road in Morgantown's Mountaineer Mall, will hold an open house Dec. 17-18. The display will feature HO scale, O gauge and N scale model railroads.
Man killed in Monongalia County, West Virginia, crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday. Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the Interstate 79 overpass. At the scene, Charles Hicks, from Core, Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS.
Harvard students visit Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Harvard University recently spent four days in the Bridgeport area to learn about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Master in Business Administration program hosted by the Harvard Business School.
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
David Spicer Chatt
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David...
Terra Alta Civic Club meets goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club has announced that its goal to cover the veteran’s graves in the Terra Alta Cemetery has been reached. More than 600 wreaths are on their way from Maine being driven by a volunteer driver. They are due on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, volunteers will be planting flags to mark where the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17.
Nolan's Trends opens in Belington, West Virginia
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nolan’s Trends, at 86 North Crim Ave. in Belington, opened with a ribbon-cutting recently. The new retail business offers completed bleached and unbleached T shirts¸ sublimation screen-print and DTF prints, said Megan Barkley, who owns the business along with her husband, Zack.
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
Ribbon cutting held for The Press recording studio, music space in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Press, a recording studio and music space, held its grand opening celebration on Friday. Brendan Gallagher, Maria Cusach and Brandon Wood are the owners of the business, which is located at 223 Pike St., Shinnston.
Addiction recovery service looking to serve Preston County
KINGWOOD — The owners of Recovery Care told the Preston County Commission this week they hope to extend some of the addiction recovery services they provide into Preston County. Dr. Heather Rosen-Turley and her husband, Mark Turley, own and operate Recovery Care, with facilities in Keyser and Pennsylvania.
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
Major renovations coming to Morgantown Ice Arena
In Morgantown’s White Park, there are baseball fields, hiking trails, and the Morgantown Ice Arena, which began its life as an outdoor ice rink with a roof. Over 30 years ago, with the help of community groups and grant money, it was turned into an indoor facility, BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said.
