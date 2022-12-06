Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
Some support East Baton Rouge sheriff's tax renewal. Others want details on spending.
East Baton Rouge voters will see a somewhat familiar measure on their ballots when they head to the polls Saturday: the renewal of a property tax that supports the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office operating budget. The property tax — or millage — on this ballot is more integral...
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
DOTD combining two Denham Springs road projects to save time
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving drivers in Livingston Parish an update on two projects Thursday. Officials said the Juban Road widening and U.S. 190 roundabout projects will be combined to reduce construction time. The project will widen Juban Road...
Activist Calls New Garbage Trucks ‘Home Run’ for Baton Rouge, LA
An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Garbage costs going up, parish considering options
BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
Distracted driving may have caused a Baton Rouge officer to flip unit
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BPRD) told investigators with the Zachary Police Department he was looking at his laptop when he flipped his unit in early November, a crash report stated. The officer explained that he was logging into the computer instead of...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Napoleonville (Napoleonville, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Napoleonville. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies and Ascension Parish deputies arrived at a nearby hospital to conduct an investigation into an injury accident that happened in Ascension Parish.
McCollister: Is a city manager the next step for Baton Rouge?
Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister says he’s heard a lot of excitement coming from those attending the recent BRAC canvas trip to Greenville, South Carolina. What’s next after such a trip is always the big question, McCollister writes in his new opinion piece. Since that first canvas trip...
Louisiana woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape items
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mercedes Elizabeth Usey, 22, of Thibodaux, is accused of stealing “a large amount of assorted vape items,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft took place on June 24 at Big E’s Discount Cigarettes located at 2713 LA-1.
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
Wanted men accused of car theft in Baton Rouge neighborhood caught on camera
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a car in an area neighborhood. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a business’s surveillance camera captured two male suspects wearing dark-colored hoodies and clothing walking through the parking lot. The duo...
Multi-million dollar amendment submitted by Mayor Broome for stormwater funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome submitted a $5 million amendment to the proposed budget to make room for more stormwater funds. According to the mayor’s office, the proposed millions will use a portion of funding originally intended for the Budget Stabilization Fund from 2022 sales tax collections.
Police still looking for person who disappeared in Mississippi River near downtown
BATON ROUGE - Police are still trying to find a man who vanished after he reportedly went swimming in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning after getting reports that the man disappeared in the water. Witnesses said the man was seen jumping into the water near North Street and River Road.
