Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 12/8 to 12/11

December 8 - 11 Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, Lighthouse Artspace Detroit. Enjoy this holiday favorite in a whole new and magical way! This classic tale is brought to life with large scale immersive projections set to the enchanting music by Tchaikovsky. Meet a life size Nutcracker, explore countless photo ops and more. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home

Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
