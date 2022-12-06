Read full article on original website
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Lights, reindeer, fireworks! 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Holiday- and winter-themed activities in metro Detroit this weekend include a festival in Detroit's Mexicantown neighborhood, strolling music in Northville and a home tour in Rochester Hills. Here's whats in store Dec. 9-11. Southwest Holiday Fest. Free winter-themed activities at shops, restaurants, bars and cultural institutions in southwest Detroit are...
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
8 Michigan holiday destinations enjoy with friends, family
While it's not exactly beach weather, it's looking like a white Christmas with plenty of fun — inside and out. From Frankenmuth to Campus Martius, there are a ton of holiday activities for families, friends, and couples. Here is a guide: ...
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 12/8 to 12/11
December 8 - 11 Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, Lighthouse Artspace Detroit. Enjoy this holiday favorite in a whole new and magical way! This classic tale is brought to life with large scale immersive projections set to the enchanting music by Tchaikovsky. Meet a life size Nutcracker, explore countless photo ops and more. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
Snow is heading for Metro Detroit and it 'could cause some slippery travel' this weekend
We’re a week into meteorological winter, and forecasters in Metro Detroit are fittingly calling for snow this weekend. But how much can we expect?
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
wcsx.com
Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home
Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire at vacant house spreads to 3 homes on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Firefighters worked to minimize the damage caused by a fire that spread to three homes on Detroit’s west side. Local 4 was told that the fire occurred on 17590 Stoepel Street in a vacant home but spread to each house on the side with believed to be a complete loss.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
WNEM
Five Michigan Lottery players to play The Big Spin
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Five Michigan Lottery players have been selected to play The Big Spin game after winning the second chance drawing. The five winners are Allen Burbary, of Sterling Heights, Charlotte Hooks, of Detroit, Dan Drabek, of Allen Park, Kaitlyn VanDamme, of Fenton, and Michael Thompson, of Lansing. Each player will have a chance to win up to $2 million but are each guaranteed to win at least $100,000.
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
HometownLife.com
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
chevydetroit.com
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
