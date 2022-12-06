Read full article on original website
DC and Warner Bros. Reportedly Cancel 'Wonder Woman 3' as Gal Gadot Teases "Next Chapter" of Character
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 has reportedly been cancelled by DC and Warner Bros. as new leadership takes over the studio. According to reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy told Jenkins that her Gal Gadot-starring sequel is “considered dead,” as it does not match up with the studios’ new and upcoming plans. THR adds that although the cost to make the film was not a reason behind the cancellation, the studio may be saving “tens of millions of dollars” as the actress was set to receive $20 million USD for her role as the titular superhero and Jenkins would have received $12 million USD.
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
Take a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Paramount’s ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
Paramount Pictures has given fans a behind-the-scenes preview of its forthcoming action-fantasy title, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film is based on the iconic tabletop board game of the same name, taking viewers to the familiar land of the Forgotten Realms.
Initial Reactions to 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Calls the Film a "Visual Masterpiece"
In anticipation of the global release of James Cameron‘s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, the initial reactions are officially unveiled after the press received access to the world premiere in London. The first reactions to the VFX-heavy film see Avatar 2 gain overwhelmingly positive reviews, with many once again, astonished by Cameron’s boundless imagination.
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
Damien Hirst's Sculptures Peek Through the Clouds at Bacchanalia London
British artist Damien Hirst is taking over London restaurant Bacchanalia by injecting his otherworldly sculptures into its elegant layout designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair opened its doors on December 1 and boasts a broad interior space designed with mystical energy. This is communicated through...
Rap Supergroup MOUNT WESTMORE Drop Debut Studio Album 'Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort'
MOUNT WESTMORE, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their first ever studio album aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. Clocking in at an hour and five minutes, the 16-track studio effort comes together as a reminder of why the...
Finn Rush-Taylor Studio's 3D-Printed Shoe Puts Innovation at the Fore
In collaboration with 3D-printing technology developer Zellerfeld, Finn Rush-Taylor Studio is looking to innovate the future of footwear. For their latest team-up, the close-knit collaborators concocted a 3D-printed footwear silhouette, dubbed the NAMI shoe. The sneaker, which gets its name from Japanese origin, boasts Rush-Taylor’s classic asymmetrical design codes, drawing...
Bong Joon Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Mickey 17' Receives First Teaser
Following the success of the Academy Award-winning dark comedy thriller Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho is now back with a dystopian thriller titled, Mickey 17, based on the book Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The story follows an “expendable” employee named Mickey Barnes, played by Robert Pattinson in the film, who’s sent on a mission to colonize the ice planet of Niflheim. After each failed mission, a new body is brought to life with most of the memories from past journeys kept intact. With exact plot details yet to be revealed, it’s unclear how closely the movie will echo the events of the book, though the change in name hints at a fair amount of variation.
'The Whale' is a hard but astounding film to watch
The center of gravity of “The Whale” is obviously the 600-pound man at its center. Look closely, though, and he’s the one with a soul as light as a feather, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Charlie is a reclusive, morbidly obese English literature teacher unable and unwilling to stop eating himself to death. As his health woes mount and his life expectancy is put at just a week, Charlie struggles to reacquaint himself with his estranged daughter. The movie, based and adapted from an off-Broadway play, is directed by Darren Aronofsky and star Brendan Fraser has earned Oscar buzz for playing Charlie — and he totally deserves it.
Big Bang's T.O.P Confirmed To Be First K-Pop Star To Travel to Space
Big Bang‘s T.O.P. is confirmed to be the first K-Pop star to travel to space in the new year. Rumors of T.O.P. embarking on a mission to space was first ignited when Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa posted to his Instagram confirming his crew. The art collector announced eight names that will be joining him for the #dearMoon art project, which involves the selected civilians to fly to outerspace in Elon Musk‘s SpaceX Starship.
You Can Now Drive the Addams Family's Famous Hearse From 'Wednesday'
Wednesday, Netflix‘s new fantasy series following the titular morbid daughter of The Addams Family, has achieved unprecedented success on the streaming platform. Now, fans of the show (specifically those living in Los Angeles) can further encapsulate themselves in the world of Wednesday with a ride in the quirky family’s famous hearse.
Gorillaz To Unveil AR Music Video Performances of New Single "Skinny Ape"
Gorillaz continues to push the boundaries of live musical performance with their AR music video performances of their latest single “Skinny Ape.”. Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel are set to literally tower over fans at Times Square and in Piccadilly Circus on December 17 and December 18 for a “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” which will be directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie hewlett and Fx Goby, and created by Nexus Studios. “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us,” Murdoc shared in a statement. “Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”
Biggie Smalls Statue Unveils by Brooklyn Bridge
The solar-powered artwork plays a mix curated by DJ Mister Cree. The Notorious B.I.G. has been immortalized through a new statue in Brooklyn. More than just a statue, however, the nine-foot stainless steel artwork features solar-powered speakers that plays a mix specially curated by DJ Mister Cree, who is hailed as one of the early figures who spotted Biggie Smalls’ talent.
1017 ALYX 9SM and 999 CLUB Celebrate the Life of Juice WRLD With New Apparel Collab
It’s been three years since the unexpected passing of Juice WRLD, and 1019 ALYX 9SM has just announced that it will be commemorating his life via a new charity-focused apparel capsule alongside the artist’s 999 CLUB imprint. Matthew M Williams‘ luxury label has crafted a duo of long-sleeve...
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
A$AP Rocky Announces New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'
A$AP Rocky on Thursday appeared on 2 Chainz‘s Amazon Music Live concert series, where he not only revealed the official title for his upcoming album but also performed three new songs from the project. During a commercial break for Thursday Night Football ahead of his performance, A$AP Rocky appeared...
Charlie Cox Ignites Talk of Daredevil Appearing in 'Deadpool 3'
Already making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appearing in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Charlie Cox has now ignited talk of Daredevil showing up in Deadpool 3. To build up anticipation for the upcoming 18-episode Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, Cox was part of a Marvel Studios panel at German Comic Con in Dortmund, Germany.
