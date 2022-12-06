ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Todd Bowles Hints At 1 Change To Buccaneers Offense

The Buccaneers offense still has Tom Brady and Pro Bowl weapons on the outside, but points have been hard to come by this season. Tampa Bay had just three points through the first three quarters of Monday night's game. But things seemed to pick up when Brady and the O sped up the tempo and went no-huddle; allowing TB12 was able to call plays at the line.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?

Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
The Comeback

Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Cleveland? It seems impossible to believe that could happen, with Deshaun Watson making his long-awaited debut with the Cleveland Browns last Sunday against his former team, the Houston Texans. The controversial quarterback sat out the 2021 season, then after getting traded to the Browns, served an 11-game suspension Read more... The post Browns make decision on Deshaun Watson’s status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games

Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
The Comeback

Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing

Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady

A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy