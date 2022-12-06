ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%

Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
How Bitcoin Can Help Solar Energy Gain More Traction

Although solar continues to fall in price, it is still not as prominent as solar enthusiasts and environmentalists would prefer, given it is intermittent, making it challenging to match the supply of solar energy with electricity demand. Furthermore, solar panels require far more land mass than other forms of energy...
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
Palantir Co-Founder Says There’s Clear Use Case for Crypto and Decentralization Despite Fall of Major Industry Players

The co-founder of the software giant Palantir Technologies thinks there are still clear use cases for crypto and decentralization despite the ongoing bear market. Joe Lonsdale acknowledges in a new interview with Fox News that he does not believe crypto is over despite the fact most of the crypto space in the past 3-5 years was a “speculative bubble driven by cheap money” and Ponzi schemes.
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says One Catalyst Will Draw High Net Worth Investors to Crypto

Leading on-chain analyst Willy Woo is expressing confidence that the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange won’t dissuade traditional finance investors from putting their money in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets. Woo tells his 1 million Twitter followers that high net-worth investors who don’t face regulatory restrictions have...
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals ‘Super Power’ Altcoin Portfolio of Ethereum, GMX and One More Crypto Asset

BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes is revealing his altcoin portfolio while predicting that 2023 could be a great year for the crypto industry. In a new article, the crypto capitalist says that he expects the Federal Reserve to begin printing money again next year, which could serve as a catalyst for a massive rally for Bitcoin (BTC) and other risk assets.
Top Analyst Forecasts Big Bounce for One Red-Hot Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting a big rally for one altcoin that has surged over 66% in less than one month amid weakness in the broader crypto markets. Van de Poppe tells his 642,800 Twitter followers that he’s looking for a solid bounce for peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) after the altcoin recently posted its current monthly high of $84.73.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.

