Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Football Linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald Enters Transfer Portal

By Sam Connon
 3 days ago

The Bruins now have three reserve linebackers leaving the program, but they have four recruits and an incoming transfer at the position.

Another linebacker is on his way out of Westwood.

UCLA football linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday night on Twitter. The former Riverside City College Tiger played in four games for the Bruins over the last three seasons.

Fitzgerald likely has one year of eligibility remaining.

UCLA has now had eight players enter the transfer portal this year, with offensive linemen Tyler Manoa and Baraka Beckett getting the ball rolling in early October. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus, defensive lineman Hayden Harris, linebacker Erich Osteen, kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira and linebacker Jeremiah Trojan have all entered since the end of the regular season.

Monday was the first day non-graduate players were allowed to enter the portal.

Fitzgerald graduated from Servite High School (CA) in 2018, where he was named to first-team all-league his senior year. From there, Fitzgerald continued his career at Riverside City College.

The Tigers won the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship in 2019, while Fitzgerald brought home plenty of hardware of his own – he made the California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America First Team and won the Southern California Football Association Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 60 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Once he arrived in Westwood, Fitzgerald didn't get a ton of in-game action. The linebacker made his Division I debut in the 2020 regular season finale against Stanford, recording his first tackle and tackle for loss in that game.

Fitzgerald did not make it onto the field in 2021, spending most of the season with the injured group at practice. Fitzgerald did play in three games in 2022, including the regular season finale against Cal.

Between former walk-on Shea Pitts exhausting his eligibility and Fitzgerald, Trojan and Osteen entering the transfer portal, the Bruins will be down four linebackers heading into 2023. Veterans such as Darius Muasau and Ale Kaho could be candidates to leave early for the NFL Draft as well.

Inside linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. built out a solid group of 2023 recruits at his position, though, with four of UCLA's 12 commits set to come in at that spot. Four-star Tre Edwards and three-star Solomone Malafu are the highest-rated of the bunch, while three-star safety Ty Lee and three-star athlete Donavyn Pellot were also recruited to play linebacker.

Former Cal linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo committed to the Bruins on Monday as well, giving the team five additions at the position to offset the four losses.

