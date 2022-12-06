ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Falcons win West Sioux quadrangular

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the West Sioux quadrangular:

West Sioux 60, Sioux City West 24

West Sioux 54, Western Christian 23

West Sioux 38, Westwood 36

IOWA STATE
