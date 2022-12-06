Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Hostile architecture leaves us all in the cold
When I got back from New York City after Thanksgiving break, my feet hurt. It wasn’t just because I was walking across the city for six hours every day. As I explored the city, I noticed why my feet ached so badly — there was nowhere to sit.
Indiana Daily Student
After first half deficit, No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball uses third quarter to surge past Penn State
For the second game in a row, No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball let an unranked Big Ten opponent hang around and threaten to upset its perfect record. However, just as they did against Illinois on Sunday, the Hoosiers rallied late to scrape out a 67-58 victory over Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.
Indiana Daily Student
Student arrested after bringing gun to Edgewood Junior High School
A student at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville was arrested after he brought a gun to school Thursday. According to WRTV, a firearm was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. There is no active threat to anyone at the school, according to an email sent to parents...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington announces investments planned for public safety
The City of Bloomington announced a plan to invest $34 million in new public safety projects with $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Now, the Bloomington City Council is working to refine and tweak the plan. At the Nov. 30 city council meeting Mayor John Hamilton...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball to face Penn State in tough road environment
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball is set for another Big Ten contest Thursday night, this time on the road against Penn State. The injury-riddled Hoosiers hope to come away with one more win before entering a lengthy 10-day break. Indiana is coming off an exhilarating 65-61 win over Illinois...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball mends major wounds in bounce-back win over Nebraska
In No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball’s 48-63 loss to Rutgers on Saturday, a handful of things went wrong. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was stagnant on both ends of the floor. Graduate guard Xavier Johnson and junior guard Trey Galloway couldn’t steadily run the offense in the absence of freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Nobody other than graduate guard Miller Kopp could hit an outside shot.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: It was a tale of two halves, but Indiana women’s basketball had a happy ending
Don’t lie. When No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball trotted into the locker room at the half, you had concerns. Sure, the Hoosiers were down just 29-26, but boy were those some ugly first couple quarters. I really hate to do this, even more so after the Hoosiers ultimately...
Indiana Daily Student
Family-owned toy store, Mairzy Doats, opening Saturday to provide play space for children
A new family-owned toy and book store, Mairzy Doats, will have its grand opening this Saturday at 919 S. College Mall Rd. Owner Kat Pruce said the grand opening will include giveaways, crafts and discounts. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and...
Comments / 0