Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
OPINION: Hostile architecture leaves us all in the cold

When I got back from New York City after Thanksgiving break, my feet hurt. It wasn’t just because I was walking across the city for six hours every day. As I explored the city, I noticed why my feet ached so badly — there was nowhere to sit.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Edgewood Junior High School

A student at Edgewood Junior High School in Ellettsville was arrested after he brought a gun to school Thursday. According to WRTV, a firearm was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. There is no active threat to anyone at the school, according to an email sent to parents...
Bloomington announces investments planned for public safety

The City of Bloomington announced a plan to invest $34 million in new public safety projects with $29.5 million in general revenue bonds to fund the projects. Now, the Bloomington City Council is working to refine and tweak the plan. At the Nov. 30 city council meeting Mayor John Hamilton...
No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball mends major wounds in bounce-back win over Nebraska

In No. 14 Indiana men’s basketball’s 48-63 loss to Rutgers on Saturday, a handful of things went wrong. Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was stagnant on both ends of the floor. Graduate guard Xavier Johnson and junior guard Trey Galloway couldn’t steadily run the offense in the absence of freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. Nobody other than graduate guard Miller Kopp could hit an outside shot.
