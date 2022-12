A team of Elon undergraduate students completed the 19th annual College Fed Challenge as national semifinalists. James Folds ’22, Christopher Boyette ’23, JD Grant ’23, Thomas (Ash) Watts ’23, Ismael Torres Monteverde ’24, Emma Leonard ’25, Cole Meixsell ’25 and Pacey Salzman ’25 represented Elon in the competition hosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This is Elon’s first appearance in the semifinals since 2013.

ELON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO