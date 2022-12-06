ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Charles Loyce Blalack

Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Ruth Ann King

It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Ruth Ann King, 76, of Bridge City, Texas, who passed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Leon Henry Pittman

Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Bobcat Techs Get Tour

Orangefield High School Patient Care Technician students toured Golden Triangle Emergency Center to learn about the diagnostic equipment available, patients they are able to treat, and the career possibilities at their facility. Pictured: Kendal Neely, Jenna Banken, Aaliah Bruner, Gracie Castro, and Courtney Spring.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination

BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Heritage House Reopens

After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Man arrested on drugs, warrant

DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

