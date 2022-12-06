Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Charles Loyce Blalack
Charles Loyce Blalack, 87, of Orange, passed away on December 7, 2022, in Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Doug Rogers. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will begin at 1:00...
kogt.com
Ruth Ann King
It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Ruth Ann King, 76, of Bridge City, Texas, who passed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00...
kogt.com
Leon Henry Pittman
Leon Henry Pittman, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on December 5, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Born in Beaumont,...
kogt.com
Bobcat Techs Get Tour
Orangefield High School Patient Care Technician students toured Golden Triangle Emergency Center to learn about the diagnostic equipment available, patients they are able to treat, and the career possibilities at their facility. Pictured: Kendal Neely, Jenna Banken, Aaliah Bruner, Gracie Castro, and Courtney Spring.
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
29 Southeast Texas United Methodist Churches vote to leave denomination
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 30 Southeast Texas Methodist churches are disaffiliating due to conflicting views on gay marriage and abortion within the denomination. More than 1,000 lay and clergy delegates from across the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church at a special session Saturday, according to a United Methodist Church statement.
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
kogt.com
Heritage House Reopens
After years of repairs because of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Heritage House Museum in downtown Orange reopened Wednesday just in time for their annual visits with Santa. Wednesday the Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the re-opening at 905 W. Division. The House is planning many things in the future, including tours.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING | Newton County woman recovering after being attacked by pack of dogs
BURKEVILLE, Texas — A Newton County woman is recovering after being attacked and bitten by a pack of dogs near Burkeville over the weekend. The attack happened on Sunday as Shelly Engel was walking along Texas Highway 87 just north of Texas Highway 63 according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby. The attack in the northern part of the county near Burkeville.
East Texas News
Man arrested on drugs, warrant
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
