Daily Advocate
GPL announces holiday hours
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be closed on the following dates during the holiday season Dec. 24, 26, 31, and Jan. 2. The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 for their staff Christmas party. They hope everyone has a safe and happy...
Daily Advocate
Holiday Concert with the Dianne Coble Ensemble
TROY — Dianne (Hughes) Coble returns to her hometown to share some holiday cheer. Since 2012 this large choir has been sharing their message of joy in music by performing throughout the area. On Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m., Dianne Coble will bring her choir back home to Troy,...
Daily Advocate
Elf is GPL’s movie matinee
GREENVILLE — Calling all Christmas fans. Greenville Public Library will be showing a fun holiday favorite for our Movie Matinee in the month of December. Elf, starring Will Ferrell, will be shown on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room. Buddy (Ferrell) was accidentally...
Sidney Daily News
Lighting up the way for Christmas
The lawn at the Shelby County Courthouse is decorated with the holiday spirit as county residents prepare to celebrate Christmas. A train of lights features candy canes, a jack in the box, a snowman, Christmas tree and a caboose.
Daily Advocate
Talented clubs deck the halls of museum
GREENVILLE — The spirit of joy and merriment at the Garst Museum is abundant as we step into this holiday month of December. Thanks to the talent and design skills of the area organizations, nearly every room within the museum showcases a cleverly embellished evergreen tree. Almost a Christmas...
Daily Advocate
Painting and ornaments help Boys & Girls Club
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club is currently taking bids on a one-of-a-kind watercolor painting by Paul Ackley. The painting features the Community Christmas Tree located in the Annie Oakley Park. In addition to owning the original, the Boys & Girls Club is also offering art lovers...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Meet Gunner! Gunner was an owner surrender at no fault of his own. His owner had to move and could not take him with her. Staff were told Gunner is three-year-old intact male Husky mix who is great with kids and does well with female dogs. Gunner knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Gunner weighed in at 41.6 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Register for Touch of Glass program
GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library is proud to announce we are now registering patrons for their upcoming Touch of Glass program. Touch of Glass owner Mariah North will return to the library on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to share another of her hands-on stained glass projects. The program will begin at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room where patrons will be making their very own winter gnome suncatcher.
Daily Advocate
What a wonderful world at art gallery
The Anna Bier Gallery, currently filled with the work of local artists who submitted pieces for consideration in the Gallery’s second annual Holiday Exhibit, has become a world of wonder totally appropriate for the holiday season. Thirty-nine pieces, some with a holiday theme, provide a diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photography, and mixed media from 16 artists; almost all convey a sense of joy appropriate to the season.
Daily Advocate
Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center
GREENVILLE — Mary Poppins flys into The Versailles Performing Arts Center. The Final Bow Company is excited to announce it’s 2022 Fall Musical Mary Poppins Jr. coming to the Versailles Performing Arts Center Dec. 16 and 17. Final Bow is a nonprofit arts organization offering music, theatre, and...
Daily Advocate
GPL Friends of the Library to host Open House
GREENVILLE — Another popular Greenville Public Library tradition is back this year as the Friends of the Library Holiday Open House returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. until the library closes at 2 p.m. Just as in past years, guests will be treated to music, holiday cheer, and a boatload of cookies.
Daily Advocate
Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Greenville Union Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon.
countynewsonline.org
Busy weekend for Darke County Parks – great events for the whole family
On Friday Visitors could visit the Bear’s Mill for a stroll through the candlelit path around the Mill and enjoy refreshments around the campfire and inside the mill live music by Joseph Helfrich. Stoneground flours, holiday decorations, homemade candies, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs were available at the store.
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
Daily Advocate
Get help teaching your dog tricks
GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club is offering Trick Dog to their ever-expanding roster of classes. It was launched in 2017 and is an exciting program that encourages more dogs and owners to become involved in training. Teaching tricks to dogs is enjoyable for owners, mentally stimulating for the...
Daily Advocate
Learn about graphics in small business session
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Greenville Association are pleased to announce the next installment of their Small Business Sessions. These virtual meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to noon. The next Session will be held...
Daily Advocate
Ackley returns to Daily Advocate
GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus, editorial cartoonist Paul Ackley is returning to the pages of the Daily Advocate. Beginning with Friday’s edition, readers will once again be able to get Ackley’s take on local issues and the leaders in the community. His cartoons will run every Friday.
Sidney Daily News
It’s been an honor
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: “long-time residents” are looking for a loving home
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
