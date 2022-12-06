ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar Academy community says they have no answers as to why principal was removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As of Monday night, there was still no word on what kind of investigation is under way at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville.

On Friday, we learned the principal of the school had been removed from his position. Now, as CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday night, some leaders at the vocational high school say they were left totally in the dark - and remain so.

Preparing their graduates for college and/or a trade – as their slogan puts it - Dunbar equips kids with real-world skills from automotive to architecture and from culinary to cosmetology. But on Friday, a real-world lesson came home.

"It was a shock," said Krista Alston of the Dunbar Local School Council. "We were not expecting that."

Gerald Morrow, the principal, was removed by the Chicago Public Schools due to an investigation into alleged misconduct . Director of school culture Marva Nichols was suspended during the investigation.

There is no word on the nature of what is being investigated. Alston said the local school council does not have answers either.

"We still don't know," she said. "We're in a place now where we just want answers."

Dunbar's elected local school council that helps guide the Academy. Alston says CPS has left the council in the dark.

"You're not really explaining anything," Alston said. "It's very ambiguous. It leaves too much room to guess; to wonder."

Rikki Jones is also on the council.

"Not only don't I matter, but my kids don't matter," Jones said.

In a community Zoom meeting Tuesday night, Troy LaRaviere - the head of the Chicago Principals & Administrators Association - spoke on behalf of the ousted principal, who says he felt the subject of a witch-hunt

"It seemed like they were hunting for something, because it wasn't just one -- it was one after another after another," LaRaviere said. "It was like: 'We're going to find something on him, because we have to get rid of this man, - because apparently, he's doing too well for the students and community at Dunbar.'"

In a statement Monday night, CPS said: "CPS leadership exercises its discretion to remove an employee pending investigation when it is in the best interests of the school, students, and staff. We recognize the removal of school leaders is disruptive to school communities and we will continue to support the school community during this time."

A CPS representative was on that Zoom Monday night. They did not offer insight into what they call an ongoing investigation.

But apparently, students are being questioned about the investigation - and a new administrator has been put in charge.

