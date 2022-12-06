MISSING: Jose Arevalo, 83, last seen Friday in Berwyn

Search on for Jose Arevalo, 83, last seen Friday in Berwyn 00:35

BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Berwyn are asking for help from the public to find a missing person.

Jose Arevalo, 83, was last seen early Friday morning at 19th Street and Scoville Avenue.

Family Photo

Arevalo's daughter told us he was last seen sleeping next to his wife – when he got up, walked out the back door, and never came back.

Arevalo has Alzheimer's disease, and often cannot remember his own or his relatives' names.

"Right now, his cognition – it's bad," said daughter Esnelia Vargas. "He's always saying, 'I'm going home,' and then you tell him. 'This is your home,' and then he says, 'No, I want to go home,' and then you say,' Where's home?' and he can't tell you where home is."

Arevalo is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and a Cubs hat.

He only speaks Spanish, and answers to names like "Guadalupe," "Pepe," and "Lupe."

"To me, I don't want bad news. I want good news," Vargas said. "I want my dad back."

Anyone with information on Arevalo or his whereabouts is asked to call Berwyn police at (708) 795-5600.