ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady leads yet another unbelievable comeback, leading Bucs to victory

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkeWo_0jYgTW8l00

Sports Final: Is there any chance the Patriots can sneak into the playoffs? 06:52

BOSTON -- The majority of Monday night was a frustrating one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And then, suddenly, it was Tom Brady Time. And things changed in a hurry.

Trailing the Saints 16-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady and the offense gained possession at their own 9-yard line with 5:21 left to play. The outlook may have been grim, but Brady kicked things into a gear that only he can reach. The 45-year-old quarterback completed five of the first seven passes of the drive for 54 yards. After a holding penalty on left tackle Donovan Smith set up a second-and-20, Brady threw deep to Mike Evans. Instead of a 45-yard touchdown pass, Brady and Evans got a 44-yard pass interference penalty out of it. On the next snap, Brady hit Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown, cutting New Orleans' lead to six points.

Brady hit five different receivers on that drive, which took just 2:21 off the clock and didn't require the use of any timeouts.

But of course, work remained to be done. And the Bucs' defense forced a Saints three-and-out in just 31 seconds. Carl Nassib sacked Andy Dalton for a loss of 10 yards on second-and-7, and Keanu Neal made a tremendous play to jar a ball free from Tayson Hill on what what would have been a huge completion for the Saints on third down. That defensive stand forced a Saints punt, giving the ball back to Brady at the Tampa Bay 37-yard line with 2:29 left to play.

With all three timeouts and the two-minute warning to work with, Brady did what Brady does.

All Brady did on that drive was go 8-for-10 for 63 yards and the game-winning touchdown. That included a 7-yard strike to Scotty Miller to convert a third-and-6 at the New Orleans 27-yard line, and it didn't include the touchdown pass to Chris Godwin that was negated due to another Smith holding penalty.

That penalty pushed the Bucs back to their 15-yard line with just 16 seconds left in the game, making things a bit dicey. But Brady went to Godwin for 9 yards on second-and-15, and then hit Rachaad White for the 6-yard game-winner.

It was a spectacular comeback ... but it was also so typically Brady.

For the quarterback, it was the 56th game-winning drive and the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his regular-season career, but it was also his biggest fourth-quarter comeback since famously leading the Patriots back from their 28-3 Super Bowl deficit at the end of the 2016 season. (Brady has 14 game-winning drives and nine fourth-quarter comebacks in his postseason career.)

These stakes weren't quite the same as the Super Bowl, though the Bucs ran the risk of falling to 5-7 if not for the late-game heroics of Brady, the pass catchers, and the defense. And while a 6-6 record through 12 games is not at all the type of scenario that coaxed Brady out of retirement, games like Monday's are the exact reason why he knew he had to keep playing for as long as possible.

In total on those game-winning drives, Brady was 14-for-18 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He had been 22-for-36 for 163 yards with no touchdowns and one interception prior to those two drives, and his patchwork offensive line appeared to have been breaking down as the game went on.

Yet when Brady is under center, there's always a belief. There's always reason to believe. His teammates feel it. His coaches know it. And his opponents more often than not understand it as well.

Again, this wasn't a Super Bowl. This Bucs team may ultimately do nothing in January and February. But the fact is, Tom Brady is in year 23 of his NFL career, and he's still delivering. That's really something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4lvo_0jYgTW8l00
Tom Brady runs off the field after defeating the Saints. Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady has 3 words for 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Tom Brady has been in the league long enough that you would think the future Hall of Fame quarterback has seen it all and worries about nothing. As San Francisco 49ers rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy hilariously said this week, "Dude's been playing football longer than I've been alive." Brady...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Cincinnati Bengals news

Over the past few seasons, Joe Mixon has been one of the best and most dominant running backs in the entire league. He has been an integral part of a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense, even scoring a record five total touchdowns in the last full game with the team. Unfortunately, he hit a slight setback with a concussion last month and has missed several games as a result. But it looks like he’ll be returning for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

49ers vs Bucs: Players to Watch in Important Match

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 49ers vs Bucs matchup, there will be a lot to look for. Although this game began as a match-up between Tom Brady and his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, that is no longer the case. Last weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That game began with Garoppolo breaking his foot, missing what will most likely be the rest of the season. Now, San Francisco will be without their quarterback and going with the rookie, Brock Purdy. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Bucs matchup.
TAMPA, FL
CBS San Francisco

Tom Brady heads home to Bay Area for rare road game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty.Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers (6-6) take on the 49ers (8-4) in a matchup of first-place teams."That's where I fell in love with football," Brady said. "We'd sit up there in the nose-bleed (section). ... It was just a great time. There were so many great players, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Digital Trends

Tom Brady goes toe-to-toe with four icons in 80 for Brady featurette

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished football players to ever step foot on the field. Brady’s impressive list of accolades includes 15 Pro Bowls, three MVPs, five Super Bowl MVPs, and most importantly, seven Super Bowl victories. Brady is “The GOAT,” but can the greatest quarterback of all time act alongside four Hollywood icons in the new comedy film 80 for Brady?
CBS Boston

Cardinals coach pokes fun at Patricia's offensive play-calling

BOSTON -- Patriots fans have had plenty to say about Matt Patricia's role as the team's de facto offensive play-caller. The majority of their statements aren't suitable for print.That is to be expected with the New England offense stuck in the mud just about every time they take the field. But now, even opposing coaches are poking fun at the Patriots and their inability to do much of anything on offense. That used to be a huge no-no. Giving the Patriots any bulletin board material usually spelled doom for the offending party. But Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph poked fun at...
Yardbarker

2-Point Conversion: Brady Saves The Day, Maybe Bucs’ Season

It’s time for Scott Reynolds’ post-game 2-Point Conversion column, which features two big statements, two probing questions and two bold predictions. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady led an amazing, 17-16 come-from-behind victory over the Saints on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game to sweep New Orleans and stay atop the NFC South with a 6-6 record.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before concession speech

ATLANTA - A familiar face introduced Herschel Walker before his Senate race concession speech in Georgia Tuesday night.Doug Flutie, the Heisman Trophy winner who threw that famous "Hail Mary" for Boston College and grew up in Natick, called the fellow Heisman winner his brother for life."It's my privilege to have an opportunity to introduce Herschel to you - a guy that's been a buddy, a friend, a pal - brothers for life - for the last 40 years," Flutie said. "He cares about this state and he cares about this country - one heck of a man."Walker fell to Sen. Raphael Warnock in the run-off election, giving Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy