County board members sworn in during special meeting

County Clerk Will C. Gibson swore in the newly elected county board members on Dec. 5 during a special organizational meeting of the board. Gibson is shown giving the oath of office to each member. Those taking the oath were, from left: David M. Burgett, Jr., District 2; James A. Brewer, District 5; Jordan Feutz, District 3; Mark Jones, District 7; and Grant McDonald, District 6. Board member Thomas Robinson, District 1 was sworn in at an earlier date and board member Judith Phipps, District 4 will be sworn in at a later date as both were absent from the Dec. 5 meeting.

The Lawrence County Board met in special session on Dec. 5 for its organizational meeting and swearing in of officers and board members who also drew for 2-4 year terms.

The Call to Order was given by recently sworn in County Clerk Will Gibson.

The first order of business was to swear in the newly elected board members. Gibson asked each board member to stand and recite the oath of office.

Those taking the oath were: David M. Burgett, Jr., District 2; Jordan Feutz, District 3; James A. Brewer, District 5; Grant McDonald, District 6; and Mark Jones, District 7.

Board member Thomas Robinson, District 1 was sworn in at an earlier date and board member Judith Phipps, District 4 will be sworn in at a later date as both were absent from the Dec. 5 meeting.

The board members then drew lots to set the term limits for the next 10 years.

Robinson drew a four year term, to be followed by another four year term and then a two year term for District 1.

Burgett drew a four year term to be followed by another four year term and then a two year term for District 2.

Feutz drew a two year term followed by two, four year terms for District 3.

Phipps drew two, four year terms followed by a two year term for District 4.

Brewer drew a two year term followed by two, four year terms for District 5.

McDonald drew a two year term followed by two, four year terms for District 6.

Jones drew a two four year terms followed by a two year term for District 7.

It is mandatory for all seats on the county board to go up for election after a year of the census. The terms were set to fulfill the needs of the county until the next census is up.

Also during the meeting, Brewer was appointed as board chairman while Robinson will sit as vice-chairman.

The board agreed to continue its regular meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the board room at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Lawrence County Board will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m.