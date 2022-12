false

The Lawrenceville High School choir is ready to sing for your family and friends this holiday season.

The choir is available to sing to an individual or group on Friday, Dec. 23 from 3-7:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 for each location which includes one song. Two songs are available for $15 and three songs are available for $20.

To order, contact lhssingsvalentines@gmail.com or stop by the main office at LHS.