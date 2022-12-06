Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
kjzz.com
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — New video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, a trucker who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from...
ksl.com
I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
KSLTV
One hospitalized after West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
kjzz.com
Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
kjzz.com
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
kjzz.com
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
kjzz.com
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
Utah teen clinging to life after crash with impaired driver
17-year-old Maddie Anderson nearly died after she was hit by a driver in Taylorsville early Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
KUTV
Provo police seek to identify two vehicles in deadly hit-and-run investigation
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police said they are trying to identify two vehicles as they investigate a hit and run that killed a 21-year-old jogger. Isabelle Parr was hit and killed Thursday evening near 850 West 800 North. Police said whoever hit her left the scene without reporting it.
kjzz.com
Student led group advocating for other transit options in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student-led group at the University of Utah hosted Salt Lake County Deputy Mayor Catherine Kanter to talk about the county’s position on the gondola proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The gondola proposal has been met with staunch concern by several residents. “It's...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
kjzz.com
Tooele SWAT incident began when shots were fired while police responded to lewdness report
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — An hours-long SWAT standoff, where the suspect allegedly fired off approximately 20 shots in an hour-and-a-half's time, began as officers were responding to a report of lewdness, according to booking documents filed in the suspect's arrest. Police responded to a home in the area of...
Comments / 0