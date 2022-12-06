ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
ksl.com

I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after West Valley house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man dies in snowmobile crash in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 51-year-old Utah man has died in a snowmobile crash in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Lake Creek area on Tower Mountain. A man, identified as Bruce Cook,...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Man in custody after SWAT standoff in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is in custody after a standoff in Tooele that lasted several hours. Tooele Police Corporal Colbey Bentley told KUTV 2News the man was being booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault after reportedly pointing a gun at two people. Officers received a...
TOOELE, UT
upr.org

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE

