wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. is about to demolish a lot of blighted buildings thanks to funds from the state
A number of high-profile blighted properties throughout Hamilton County will be demolished and remediated with the help of $17 million in state grants awarded to The Port. The economic development agency says the money — the most given to any county in the state — will go toward more than 50 demolition projects large and small.
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
Hamilton County facing worker shortages on critical jobs
Hamilton County is facing a worker shortage in many critical jobs such as 911 dispatchers, jail and youth detention officers and child abuse caseworkers.
wvxu.org
The Cincinnati Enquirer prepares to move to a new office location
The Cincinnati Enquirer newsroom is empty. Reporters and editors moved from the 19th floor of 312 Elm Street last week to the 18th floor in preparation for a move to a new office a block away. Planning started months ago as the 30-year lease expires in the office tower overlooking...
WLWT 5
City council listens to concerns from tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — The water is flowing from the taps once again at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments in Hartwell. But the crisis of the past few days has resulted in a flood of complaints about living conditions there. After describing those living conditions to city lawmakers this afternoon, we...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
WLWT 5
'I'm furious about this': Mayor plans to seek action against Hartwell apartment complex for recurring issues
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati could be inching closer to legal action against a Hartwell apartment complex. Mayor Aftab Pureval, just back from an overseas trip, indicated as much during an interview at city hall Thursday afternoon. The lack of running water for a few days and a...
WLWT 5
1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses
NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after report of gunshots at apartment in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after responding to a report of gunshots at an apartment in Pleasant Ridge on Friday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. when police responded to an apartment along Ridge Avenue after a report of gunshots. When police arrived, officers heard what sounded like a gunshot.
‘A lot of smoke damage on the inside;’ Firefighters battle basement fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton firefighters responded to a basement fire inside a house in Dayton Thursday morning. >>Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget at meeting Wednesday. They were dispatched to the 3000 block of Harvard Boulevard around 9:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Firefighters found a...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of shots fired on Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati announces newest council member taking over Greg Landsman's seat
CINCINNATI — An opening on Cincinnati City Council has been filled. Congressman-elect Greg Landsman is headed to Washington after flipping Ohio's 1st Congressional District in last month's election in a race against incumbent Steve Chabot. After his victory, Landsman appointed Councilman Reggie Harris to make the decision on who...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments
Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing 23-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of College Hill. Police said Ashley Washington, 23, left for work on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Washington was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a cartoon hoodie, pajama pants and...
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
