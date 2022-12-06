ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady goes ballistic on sideline as Buccaneers offense struggles

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebWKU_0jYgR00k00

Tom Brady started his game day happily meeting with Aaron Judge , only to eventually find himself airing his frustration as the Buccaneers offense flailed for most of their clash with the Saints.

Brady was caught by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” cameras throwing another sideline tantrum after the 44-year-old struggled to find an answer for a suffocating New Orleans defense at Raymond James Stadium.

“What the f–k is that?” Brady could be seen yelling on the bench holding a tablet — which he didn’t slam this time.

#TomBrady is NOT happy 🤬 #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/lYqmNo8RhP

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2022

Things did not get much better on the next drive.

Facing a fourth-and-7 from the Saints’ 40-yard line as the game was headed to the fourth quarter, Brady waved off the punt team — but was quickly overruled by coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs punted, trailing by 10 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ymtj_0jYgR00k00
Tom Brady is not happy on the sidelines after the Buccaneers opted to punt in the second half.
ESPN

None of it ultimately mattered as any ill feeling turned to joy as Brady led another fourth-quarter drive to rally the Buccaneers to the thrilling 17-16 win over the Saints.

His six-yard pass to Rachaad White with three seconds to go tied the score and Ryan Succop’s extra-point was the difference.

Brady appeared to have forgiven his coach when it was over, a game the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter.

“Great job coach Bowles, that’s what he wanted,” Brady said in his on-field interview with ESPN. “That’s how it turned out.”

Brady completed 36 of 54 passes for 281 yards, two touchdown and an interception for an 84.0 quarterback rating. The win even’s Tampa Bay’s record at 6-6 and keeps them atop the NFC South.

“It’s awesome by the team, great effort by the defense to hang in there all game,” Brady said. “Really proud of our team for hanging in there against a team we all struggle with.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Baker Mayfield ‘completely shocked’ by Raiders decision on Rams’ final touchdown

Even Baker Mayfield was shocked about the ending of his Rams debut. After the quarterback led Los Angeles to a 17-16 comeback win against the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football,” Mayfield said he was “completely shocked” over his opponent’s coverage choice when he hit Van Jefferson for a touchdown with nine seconds left to play. The decision left Jefferson one-on-one with Raiders cornerback Sam Webb and he pulled in a perfectly thrown ball from Mayfield to put the Rams ahead. “To be honest with you, I was completely shocked that they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds,” Mayfield said during...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Xavier McKinney getting closer to Giants return from broken hand

Xavier McKinney got the pins removed from three fingers on his broken left hand but still has an itch he can’t shake.  McKinney won’t play for the Giants on Sunday against the Eagles — the starting safety’s fifth straight game on the sidelines in the aftermath of a Can-Am all-terrain vehicle crash in Mexico during the bye week — but he has his eye on rejoining the playoff race sometime during the final four games of the regular season.  “Oh yeah, for sure,” McKinney said Friday, two days after undergoing minor surgery. “That’s still the plan, obviously, to get back.  “Everything has been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy