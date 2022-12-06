Tom Brady’s fiery magic leads Buccaneers to last-minute win over Saints

The last-place Saints missed out on an opportunity to pull into a tie for second with the Falcons. None of the four teams in the NFC South has a winning record.

“I’ve got to go into a bye week knowing that we should have beat this team,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “The first time we should have beat this team. This time we should have. … We should have beat a lot of other teams. We didn’t.”

Brady, who before the game exchanged greetings with the biggest prize on this winter’s baseball free agent market AL MVP Aaron Judge , finished 36 of 54 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bucs quarterback led a long field goal drive on the opening possession of the game, but only had sporadic success after that until finally get the Bucs in the end zone with help from a 44-yard pass interference on Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — including a game-tying strike with three second left. Getty Images

Otton scored on the next play.

“Tom Brady is Tom Brady. He was meticulous in staying to the plan of his dink and dunk,” Jordan said. “He had the one prayer that he sent out there and got bailed out with the flag.”

A week after being shutout for the first time in 332 games, the Saints built a 10-3 halftime lead on Dalton’s 30-yard scoring pass to Taysom Hill and a 38-yard field goal set up by just the third interception Brady has thrown all season.

Demario Davis’ pick was also only the eighth takeaway New Orleans defense — by far a league-low — in 13 games. Defensive end Cameron Jordan later forced a fumble that the Saints turned into a 12-play, 7-minute, 20-second drive that Lutz finished with a 21-yard field goal, making it 13-3 late in the third quarter.

“We didn’t make the plays when they were there at the end of the game and they did. That’s what it came down to,” Dalton said. “We had opportunities for that game to be very different than what it was, and I feel like I’m a broken record saying the same thing. We just missed opportunities.”