Wheeling, WV

WVNews

So far, WVU's season should be considered a success

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter what metric you want to use, West Virginia's 7-2 start on the 2022-23 basketball season must be considered a success, and the feeling you get is that as they move toward the new year and conference play, they are only going to improve.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Improved offense leading the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s regular season is barely a month old, but the 7-2 Mountaineer men’s team is already showing an offensive efficiency that eluded it last year. West Virginia’s 16-17 squad in 2021-22 was very bad defensively, finishing last in the Big 12 in both...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Don't get physical?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The other night against Navy, just 2 minutes and 36 seconds into play, Bob Huggins was forced to rise out of his stool by the scorer’s table as a foul was whistled on his point guard, Kedrian Johnson. On Friday afternoon, as he...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Neil Lynn Brake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, passes resolution to reduce greenhouse gas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement at its most recent meeting. The resolution is not the start of a new effort but a renewal of commitment by the city to continue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Major renovations coming to Morgantown Ice Arena

In Morgantown’s White Park, there are baseball fields, hiking trails, and the Morgantown Ice Arena, which began its life as an outdoor ice rink with a roof. Over 30 years ago, with the help of community groups and grant money, it was turned into an indoor facility, BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Man killed in Monongalia County, West Virginia, crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday. Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the Interstate 79 overpass. At the scene, Charles Hicks, from Core, Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

David Spicer Chatt

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

