Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
So far, WVU's season should be considered a success
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter what metric you want to use, West Virginia's 7-2 start on the 2022-23 basketball season must be considered a success, and the feeling you get is that as they move toward the new year and conference play, they are only going to improve.
WVNews
Improved offense leading the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s regular season is barely a month old, but the 7-2 Mountaineer men’s team is already showing an offensive efficiency that eluded it last year. West Virginia’s 16-17 squad in 2021-22 was very bad defensively, finishing last in the Big 12 in both...
WVNews
2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, next week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Ever wondered what an elite diving competition is like?. This coming week is a chance to find out when the USA Diving 2022 Winter National Championships comes to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Kyah Watson Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia forward Kyah Watson says she s more comfortable after a summer and an initial group of games at WVU, and says that a more aggressive approach is helping her contributions to the team. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
Don't get physical?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The other night against Navy, just 2 minutes and 36 seconds into play, Bob Huggins was forced to rise out of his stool by the scorer’s table as a foul was whistled on his point guard, Kedrian Johnson. On Friday afternoon, as he...
WVNews
1207 Kedrian Johnson drives (copy)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The other night against Navy, just 2 minutes and 36 seconds in…
WVNews
Neil Lynn Brake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed…
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, passes resolution to reduce greenhouse gas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement at its most recent meeting. The resolution is not the start of a new effort but a renewal of commitment by the city to continue...
WVNews
Major renovations coming to Morgantown Ice Arena
In Morgantown’s White Park, there are baseball fields, hiking trails, and the Morgantown Ice Arena, which began its life as an outdoor ice rink with a roof. Over 30 years ago, with the help of community groups and grant money, it was turned into an indoor facility, BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said.
WVNews
Man killed in Monongalia County, West Virginia, crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday. Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the Interstate 79 overpass. At the scene, Charles Hicks, from Core, Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS.
WVNews
United High School's (West Virginia) Jingle Surprise spreads Christmas cheer while promoting attendance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At United High School, the Jingle Surprise program is serving double duty as a way to spread Christmas cheer and promote good attendance. This is the third year of the program, and officials say it has been well-received.
WVNews
Hometown Christmas Market, Taste of of the Feast take over downtown Fairmont, West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Holiday Celebration kicked into full swing Friday, and the evening concluded with the Festival Cucina, giving attendees a taste of what’s planned for Saturday’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. Friday, the second day of the three-day celebration,...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for The Press recording studio, music space in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Press, a recording studio and music space, held its grand opening celebration on Friday. Brendan Gallagher, Maria Cusach and Brandon Wood are the owners of the business, which is located at 223 Pike St., Shinnston.
WVNews
David Spicer Chatt
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David...
WVNews
A greater tomorrow: WVU Medicine Children's Hospital is on a mission to improve children's health care, quality of life
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The need was obvious. The “how” of fulfilling that need would prove to be challenging but not insurmountable, especially when it meant better health care and quality of life for the children of West Virginia. Open for about two months now, WVU...
WVNews
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
Comments / 0