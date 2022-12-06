ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Psychedelic Health Insurance Administrator Enthea Raises $2 Million Seed Round

By Emily Burns
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7GZj_0jYgOjm500

Psychedelic health insurance administrator Enthea has secured a $2 million seed round led by Tabula Rasa Ventures.

The funding will allow Enthea, the first provider of insurance plans for psychedelic health care, to enter into 40 markets with at least two providers each throughout the United States over the next year. The company, expected to amass $37.5 million in earnings by 2026, also plans to expand its consumer base and provider network, further educating on the medical benefits of psychedelics on mental health diagnoses, like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and making treatment more accessible.

More from WWD

This year, Enthea partnered with Dr. Bronner’s to offer ketamine-assisted psychotherapy as part of the company’s health insurance plan, making it the first employer to do so.

“These therapies, while hugely beneficial, cost thousands of dollars, so most Americans won’t have access to what could be potentially lifesaving treatments. There’s a real equity crisis. We found this medicine that’s incredible, and the studies are showing that it’s more effective than anything else we’ve seen, but people won’t be able to afford them. That’s why Enthea needs to exist,” said Enthea cofounder and chief executive officer Sherry Rais. Furthermore, with its medical policy and credential processes, the company is ensuring safe and accessible psychedelic therapies.

With the raise, Enthea will partner with up to 100 customers in 2023, including Tushy, Daybreaker and Guinn Partners.

Tabula Rasa Ventures was an ideal partner, as they are the first psychedelic accelerator for new start-ups, the company said.

“There’s only a few dimensions through which you can actually truly increase patient access to psychedelic therapies and probably one of the core ones is insurance and insurance reimbursement. I think that Enthea is by far the furthest along to being able to do just that at the highest quality possible with a super stellar team,” said Marik Hazan, Tabula Rasa Ventures founder and managing partner.

This funding follows the debut of several other brands in the psychedelic space such as Field Trip, which provides in-facility and at-home ketamine therapies, as the overall category continues to grow. Enthea is expected to channel $600 million of employer funding to psychedelic assisted therapy by 2026.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Retailers of the Year

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards Retailer of the Year: Mass  Walmart When it comes to mass beauty, scale and speed are no longer mutually exclusive. Walmart has always been a dominant player because of its sheer size. But over the last two years, the world’s largest has also become increasingly directional, thanks to a combination of speed, storytelling and brand selection that started under former vice president and general manager of beauty, Musab Balbale, and has continued under the leadership of Creighton Kiper, his successor. It was a busy year for beauty. There was Walmart’s entry into prestige beauty via a partnership with...
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Express is looking to go big, connecting with WHP Global with an eye toward consolidating the fashion space — and Wall Street liked the new direction, which also came with an infusion of new cash.  Shares of the retailer jumped as much as 67 percent on Monday as investors looked past tough third-quarter results to gauge the future. The stock was up 38 percent to $1.77 in early afternoon trading — giving the company a market capitalization of about $120 million.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Buzzy Collab, Sustainability, Purposeful Initiative

Sustainability in Beauty Award: Coty Inc.  Coty chief executive officer Sue Y. Nabi has said that her goal is for the company to become a leader in sustainability, using science to deliver transformative change. In a year in which green science was all the rage, the company took a meaningful step toward that goal, partnering with LanzaTech to more sustainably source ethanol, its most purchased ingredient for fragrance production. The deal enables the company to manufacture scents with “sustainable ethanol,” which will come from the carbon-capture technology LanzaTech pioneered. It sources ethanol from a series of materials, including sugar beet and...
WWD

Our Legacy’s Collection for Matchesfashion, Tremaine Emory’s Latest Collaboration

Polished, Punk, Posh: From Sweden to London. The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship. The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5...
WWD

Selfridges’ Vintage Christmas, Swarovski Switches Partners

VINTAGE SELFRIDGES: It’s a silver Christmas at Selfridges. The luxury department store’s last Corner Shop pop-up will focus on a curation of pre-loved, vintage and upcycled silverware that’s inspired by food. Everything in the Corner Shop edit will be from the Reselfridges category — with each item...
WWD

Clara McGregor on Working With Her Dad and Her TV Debut With Ryan Murphy

Clara McGregor is easily scared by the horror genre, but even she couldn’t resist the charms of Ryan Murphy and his smash series “American Horror Story.” “I haven’t watched every single season purely out of my own fears and anxieties, but I have seen a good amount of it,” she says, adding that she’s becoming quite the fan.More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With So it was fitting then that the 26-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis would make her TV debut in...
WWD

2022 Beauty Inc Awards Market Maker: Laura Slatkin

Home fragrance was one of the big winners of the pandemic. Not only did Nest excel in its core category, it also innovated with personal scents that are expanding the purview of the brand. Here, Beauty Inc’s 2022 Market Maker, Laura Slatkin, founder and executive chairman of Nest New York. Market Maker: Laura Slatkin, Founder and Executive Chairman, Nest New York  Laura Slatkin has created a love nest for the ages. A pioneer in the home fragrance category since the 1992 launch of Slatkin & Co., she has become a leading light in environmental fragrances — and beyond. She launched Nest home...
WWD

Rent the Runway Regains Some Momentum With Sales, EBITDA Gains

Rent the Runway Inc. got a little bit of its groove back.  The rental pioneer — which saw a summer slowdown and laid off 24 percent of its corporate employees in September — on Wednesday posted third-quarter gains and boosted its outlook for the year.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Net losses for the quarter narrowed to $36.1 million from $87.8 million a year ago, with the most recent period including $5.8 million in restructuring charges. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...
WWD

Consumers Will Abandon Merchants Over Fulfillment Delays

If inflation wasn’t bad enough, consumers are experiencing fulfillment delays this holiday shopping season. And it is making them ditch a merchant if it occurs a few times. According to the latest research from Voxware, a provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, shoppers surveyed in its biennial consumer survey “report that delivery delays and inaccurate orders have increased of late and indicate they will abandon retailers that fail to meet their expectations for shipping and returns management.”More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party Researchers at the company also said...
WWD

‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Reveals How Jenna Ortega’s Alaïa Dress Was Hacked for Viral Dance Moves and Blood Stains on Netflix

“Wednesday” is already on its way to becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time.  A report from the streaming platform on Nov. 7 said the show has become the number-three most watched English-language TV title in the network’s history. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Welcome to Chippendales' Costumes From Hulu's Drama Series “Wednesday,” which was released on Nov. 23, stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role and takes inspiration from the original Addams Family comics, which was...
WWD

The 2022 Beauty Inc Awards: Breakthrough Brand of the Year

Sunscreen has been one of the hottest categories in beauty over the last few years, and leading the pack is dermatologist brand EltaMD Skin Care. Here, the 2022 Beauty Inc Breakthrough Brand of the Year. Breakthrough Brand of the Year  EltaMD SkinCare  In a year in which sun care exploded, EltaMD shone the brightest of all. Its UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 was reportedly the bestselling prestige skin care product in the U.S. thanks to a formula that doesn’t exacerbate acne-prone skin and is infused with good-for-skin ingredients like niacinamide. Its popularity helped fuel awareness for Elta’s full array of sunscreens, particularly...
WWD

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

“Harry & Meghan” — the hotly anticipated Netflix series chronicling the couple’s split with the royal family — is the mother of all reality TV confessionals. The first episode opens with a card touting “never before seen footage” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “personal archive.” A second onscreen graphic notes that all interviews were completed by August 2022, an explicit reminder that the series was basically in the can before the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September. And a third card notes that the “Royal Family declined to comment within the series.”More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
WWD

Where to Be Seen and Eat in Los Angeles Right Now

The Los Angeles food scene thrives on diversity, offering both fine dining and cheap eats across its sprawling multicultural neighborhoods. There’s something for everyone. For the entertainment scenesters, the action centers in West Hollywood and neighboring Beverly Hills and Hollywood (or in Malibu specifically at Nobu — always worth the drive). Craig’s and Catch L.A. have been among the nightly hot spots, where paparazzi linger. There’s also members club San Vicente Bungalows’ in-house restaurant, a power lunch favorite — if you can get invited inside. More from WWDInside 9 Jones, Downtown New York's New Supper ClubInside Fouquet's at Hotel Barrière...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Noah Schnapp Suits Up in Head-to-toe Fendi at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Noah Schnapp arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, suited up for an award-winning night. For the event, where the actor took home the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star of 2022 for his work on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” he wore a double-breasted navy suit, a white turtleneck, black lace-up shoes and a crossbody bag — all from Fendi.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Top Five States for Starting a Small Business

LegalZoom’s latest research revealed the top five states in the U.S. for business formation this year as well as the top five industries. The research was done, the company said, “to help inform entrepreneurs on where they should focus either starting a business or expanding a business in the coming year.” Coming in number one was Texas, followed by California, Florida, New York and Georgia. The top five industries for small business formation in 2022 were professional, scientific and technical services (such as graphic design, accounting, retail and IT services, among others).More from WWDInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy