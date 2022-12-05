Editor’s note: As The Royal Tour grows, and more destinations want to work with me, it is impossible to find time to go everywhere myself. After meeting the amazing staff of Visit Las Cruces at a convention, I suggested they might want to work with our writer Tamara, who is a bit closer, being based in Phoenix. Together, they came up with this awesome family itinerary showing off a truly spectacular destination I’ve had the pleasure to visit twice before. This is part one of two describing the trip Tamara and her family took, with part two (coming next week) including reviews from her three children in their own words. It is not to be missed! For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO