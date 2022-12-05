Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines
EL PASO, Texas -- Some pharmacies have run dry on certain medications during this flu season, including antibiotics (such as amoxicillin), over-the-counter pain meds like acetaminophen, and anti-virals like Tamiflu. This shortage of medications comes during a spike in Influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID cases. ABC-7 reported yesterday that all staffed pediatric The post Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines appeared first on KVIA.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
cbs7.com
The flu is on the rise... for dogs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Gov. Abbott bans TikTok from all Texas state-issued devices
TikTok claimed that it stores U.S. data within the U.S., but the company admitted in a letter to Congress that China-based employees can have access to U.S. data.
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
cbs4local.com
Two women use El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others through Latino nonprofit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 On Your side introduces you to Dr. Patricia Delgado and Adriana Acosta, two successful, educated women using their El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others. “As a doctor in psychology, I knew I had...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Lower Valley residents say migrants come up to their houses asking for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A neighborhood next to the Border Highway off Fonseca is seeing an increase in migrants. On Wednesday night, KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along […]
theroyaltourblog.com
Las Cruces, New Mexico: A Fun Filled Family Vacation
Editor’s note: As The Royal Tour grows, and more destinations want to work with me, it is impossible to find time to go everywhere myself. After meeting the amazing staff of Visit Las Cruces at a convention, I suggested they might want to work with our writer Tamara, who is a bit closer, being based in Phoenix. Together, they came up with this awesome family itinerary showing off a truly spectacular destination I’ve had the pleasure to visit twice before. This is part one of two describing the trip Tamara and her family took, with part two (coming next week) including reviews from her three children in their own words. It is not to be missed! For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
KVIA
Be a Santa for a senior this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas - For most of us, the holiday season is a time of celebration. We gather with friends and family to tell stories, drink, eat, and give gifts. Unfortunately, for many seniors, the holiday season can be a difficult time of year marked by loneliness and depression. According...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Casa Auto Group grand opening already making an impact on Alamogordo’s business and cultural landscape
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Casa Auto Group in El Paso is branching out. The group has now added Alamogordo’s Casa Chevrolet Buick GMC, Casa Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram, Casa Honda,and Casa Toyota to their family. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held early this morning. Founded in 1969 by the venerable […]
KVIA
Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions
EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Comments / 1