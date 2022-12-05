ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA ABC-7

Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines

EL PASO, Texas -- Some pharmacies have run dry on certain medications during this flu season, including antibiotics (such as amoxicillin), over-the-counter pain meds like acetaminophen, and anti-virals like Tamiflu. This shortage of medications comes during a spike in Influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID cases. ABC-7 reported yesterday that all staffed pediatric The post Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs7.com

The flu is on the rise... for dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
ODESSA, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
LAS CRUCES, NM
theroyaltourblog.com

Las Cruces, New Mexico: A Fun Filled Family Vacation

Editor’s note: As The Royal Tour grows, and more destinations want to work with me, it is impossible to find time to go everywhere myself. After meeting the amazing staff of Visit Las Cruces at a convention, I suggested they might want to work with our writer Tamara, who is a bit closer, being based in Phoenix. Together, they came up with this awesome family itinerary showing off a truly spectacular destination I’ve had the pleasure to visit twice before. This is part one of two describing the trip Tamara and her family took, with part two (coming next week) including reviews from her three children in their own words. It is not to be missed! For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Be a Santa for a senior this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas - For most of us, the holiday season is a time of celebration. We gather with friends and family to tell stories, drink, eat, and give gifts. Unfortunately, for many seniors, the holiday season can be a difficult time of year marked by loneliness and depression. According...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions

EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX

