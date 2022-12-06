ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

ccbiznews.com

Robstown ISD OKs tax incentive for Tesla lithium plant

The Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a tax incentive package for Austin-based Tesla during a specially called meeting Dec. 5. The electric automaker may build a $375 million lithium refinery near Driscoll and requested tax abatements allowed under Chapter 313 of the state of Texas tax code.
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
fishgame.com

TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study

The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
ROCKPORT, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT: Overnight crash involving 18-wheeler closes SH-285

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident involving an 18-wheeler closed State Highway 285 between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District reported assisting Texas DPS and TxDOT Corpus Christi crews in the accident that left the 18-wheeler overturned. The accident occurred 5 […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
KIII 3News

Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
tpr.org

Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City

Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

TRUE 22 DMC course offers free tuition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College, as well as approximately $500 in required course tools, textbooks, and software. Students will still be expected to take on a partial financial responsibility for their course supplies.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history

U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
