Robstown ISD OKs tax incentive for Tesla lithium plant
The Robstown Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a tax incentive package for Austin-based Tesla during a specially called meeting Dec. 5. The electric automaker may build a $375 million lithium refinery near Driscoll and requested tax abatements allowed under Chapter 313 of the state of Texas tax code.
Nueces County creates new job position to prevent illegal game room activity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are moving forward with making sure local game rooms are kept in check to prevent illegal cash payouts and other criminal activity. Wednesday, county leaders officially created a game room administration position. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3NEWS the human resources...
Bob Hall Pier pylon construction to be completed soon, county officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pieces of what was left of Ball Hall Pier are still visible -- leaving a potential hazard to drivers and beachgoers. Just a few weeks ago near Bob Hall Pier, some pylons were exposed because of erosion on the beach. Director of Nueces County Coastal Parks Scott Cross said that while his department is fixing the issue -- it isn't as easy as some might think.
New job position to help monitor game rooms
A new position aimed at monitoring game rooms will be a big topic at the Nueces County Commissioners court meeting.
DMC Board of Regents holding regular monthly meeting on December 13
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Del Mar College (DMC) Board of Regents will hold their regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. and scheduled in the Community Room in the Culinary Arts Building located on the Oso Creek Campus at 7002 Yorktown Blvd. (78414). Get online directions and campus map. The...
TPWD Sets Public Hearing On Nighttime Flounder Study
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
TxDOT: Overnight crash involving 18-wheeler closes SH-285
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident involving an 18-wheeler closed State Highway 285 between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District reported assisting Texas DPS and TxDOT Corpus Christi crews in the accident that left the 18-wheeler overturned. The accident occurred 5 […]
Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Friday morning after several migrants, found to be in the country illegally, were discovered in a trailer in Kleberg County. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, the police report states. A 911 call came in...
Emergency crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County first responders are currently on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on SH-285 near Santa Rosa Ranch. Both SH-285 and US Hwy 281 are closed so crews can clean up the wreckage. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct an investigation...
Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
Recent annexation approval leads to more growth for the city of Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland is about 4000 acres bigger than it was -- this, after another round of annexation was approved by Portland's city council. The effort is part of a comprehensive plan to expand the city and control growth. 3NEWS spoke with the city and a handful of residents that are being affected.
Corpus Christi and surrounding area designated a World War II Heritage City
Dec. 7 marks the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces, a day President Franklin Delano Roosevelt consigned to history as a “date which will live in infamy.” The attack led the United States to enter World War II on the side of the Allied Forces, and the national mobilization to support the war effort was rapid and far-reaching.
Corpus Christi area sees low law enforcement recruitment numbers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With law enforcement agencies across the state continuing to struggle with manpower issues, cadets from Del Mar College are being scouted to fill the vacancies. Director of Del Mar College's Regional Police Academy John Hornsby said agencies from all across the state, including the Dallas...
Lane closures for routine inspection to affect Harbor Bridge traffic for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who regularly travel across the Harbor Bridge may need to give themselves extra time of find an alternate route over the next two weeks while a routine inspection of the bridge will force daytime lane closures. "Each closure will affect two of the three...
Ingleside VFW supports local law enforcement
The Ingleside and Aransas Pass police departments both received a $5000 donation from the Ingleside VFW to support their toy drives this holiday season.
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
Fentanyl bust in Robstown biggest in US history
A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.
TRUE 22 DMC course offers free tuition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TRUE 22 Industrial Skills Grant covers the cost of program tuition for Industrial Workforce Skills Award programs at Del Mar College, as well as approximately $500 in required course tools, textbooks, and software. Students will still be expected to take on a partial financial responsibility for their course supplies.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
Texas traffic stop turns into largest seized liquid fentanyl in US history
U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
