ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Darlene Harbison's family sad but relieved after her remains found

By Erica Mokay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0Nf_0jYgO1DU00

Darlene Harbison's family sad but relieved after her remains found 02:56

Butler, Pa. (KDKA) — For months, Darlene Harbison's family was sick with worry, wondering where she was.

Her mother, Charlotte Ruediger, said she never imagined something terrible happening to her daughter.

"Going through it felt like a living hell," Ruediger said.

Police believe Darlene Harbison's remains were found in Worthington Township, Armstrong County on Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

On Sept. 11, the 59-year-old Frazer Township woman was reported missing to police. On Monday, the search for Harbison came to an end with an outcome the family was dreading.

"The search is all over," Ruediger said. "But we still don't really have Darlene."

On Nov. 25, Darlene's daughter, Jen Harbison, posted a plea on Facebook to hunters to look around while out in the woods.

Investigators said that's exactly what happened Monday morning. Officials got a call that a hunter noticed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County.

When reporting what was found, the hunter gave the plate number on the motorcycle. Investigators said in a release that the plate was registered to Darlene Harbison. Human remains were found near where the bike was spotted.

Darlene Harbison's brother, Robert Ruediger, went to the area where his sister was found while detectives were still at the scene. He said he watched as the motorcycle was recovered.

"I was just stunned. I was shocked when I saw the bike," Robert Ruediger said. "It was just like the detective told us, it would appear as though it was set up."

While investigating her disappearance, police suspected Darlene Harbison's boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, was somehow involved.

The family said they did too. Darlene Harbison's mom said her daughter told her that if anything were to happen to her, to "go after" Gibbs.

A week after the 59-year-old vanished, Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township, according to investigators.

Harbison's sister, Betty Hoffman, said the news of Gibbs' death brought the family even more grief.

"At that point, we knew," Hoffman said. "He didn't tell anybody where she was and we knew the nightmare was just starting, and how were we going to find her?"

The family said finding Darlene Harbison brought them some relief, but that the bittersweet closure they're experiencing will never close the hole Darlene Harbison's death left in their hearts.

"There's really no joy. The joy is we're done searching, but now we have to put her to rest," Charlotte Ruediger said. "And spend the rest of our lives without her."

It was still unclear how Darlene Harbison died. Her remains were handed over to the medical examiner's office for formal identification.

Jen Harbison released the following statement to KDKA-TV:

"My mom was mine and my sisters' best friend. She lived for us and her grandkids; we were her world. She was caring funny adventurous. She will greatly be missed by us all and we are tremendously thankful for everything everyone has done for our family."

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Findlay Twp. man charged with killing several deer without proper permits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Findlay Township is accused of killing numerous deer over past two years without the proper permits.25-year-old Matthew Noble, of Findlay Township is facing four counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. According to court paperwork filed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Noble is accused of shooting at a buck and not recovering its body as well as killing other deer without the proper permits.Game wardens say they were notified that Noble had posted a photo on Facebook with a buck in November 2022 and another photo with two dead does from 2021.After searching records,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: Missing Clarion County teen may be across the country

CLARION, Pa. — State police in Clarion County said a missing 17-year-old girl may be in the area of Spokane, Washington State. Police said Aianna Serenity Taylor has family and friends there. Taylor was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday on South Third Street in Shippenville Borough. She is...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fifth person charged in North Side shooting that left one dead, three injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A fifth person has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's North Side over the summer. 20-year-old Rayvon Poellnitz is facing one count of criminal homicide, in addition to aggravated assault, conspiracy, and firearms charges.  Poellnitz is being held in the Allegheny County Jail on other firearms charges from earlier this year.Officers were called to Brighton Place on the night of Aug. 7 after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims who had been shot.40-year-old Stephone Drayton was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

U-Haul driver charged with DUI in fatal Cranberry Township crash will head to trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  A man who police said was driving a U-Haul under the influence when he caused a deadly crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township will head to trial.  A district magistrate held Darren Martin of Aliquippa on all charges at a hearing Friday morning. Police said witnesses told them Martin was driving a U-Haul when he ran through a steady red light, hitting a car entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road on Sunday.The driver of the vehicle hit, 46-year-year-old Bertram Forsyth from Cranberry, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Forsyth, who was known as BJ, was a local radio personality.  While results from a blood draw weren't available when police announced charges on Monday, they said Martin was believed to be under the influence of "intoxicating substances" at the time of the crash. Martin is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person  
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a man was drunk when he stole an ambulance in Pittsburgh and drove away, stopping only after troopers deployed spike strips. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, medics were responding to a call on West Sycamore Street in Mt. Washington. As they were treating a patient, police said a man stole the ambulance and fled.He drove the ambulance out of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police said troopers picked up the chase in the area of I-376 in Robinson Township, using spike strips to deflate the ambulance's tires. Troopers said 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Police said he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Scrbacic is awaiting arraignment in the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Car Crashes into Tree on Cloe Rossiter Road; Punxsy Teen Injured

BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was injured after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree in Bell Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on Cloe Rossiter Road, in Bell Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy