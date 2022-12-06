Read full article on original website
Community calendar 12.09
• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
'It's Christmas in Kingwood' set for Dec. 17
KINGWOOD — Preparations are in full swing for the “It’s Christmas in Kingwood” celebration, which this year is under the direction of Blueprint Communities Kingwood, which is working with the City of Kingwood and the Friends of Preston County Parks and Recreation to present a full range of holiday fun.
Holiday Toy and Food Distribution set for Dec. 15; hundreds to receive food, toys at United Way and Christian Help event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 41st Annual Holiday Toy and Food Distribution will return to Monongalia County next Thursday. The event, which is a partnership between the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties and Christian Help, will again put food on the table and toys under the tree for area families in need.
ATC
ARTHURDALE — Arthurdale Heritage will host a Holiday Open House in historic Arthurdale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.Come out and learn about the nation’s first subsistence homestead community, founded in 1934 during the heights of the Great Depression by the Roosevelt administration. Join us also not...
The holidays are here, and so is the fun in Mountaineer Country!
Holiday season is coming in hot and so are activities all around Preston County. Check out the drive-through nativity to learn about the story of Christmas, snap pictures with holiday figures, eat alongside friends and family, and visit with Santa Claus. There are so many opportunities to be involved all month long.
David Spicer Chatt
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David...
United High School's (West Virginia) Jingle Surprise spreads Christmas cheer while promoting attendance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At United High School, the Jingle Surprise program is serving double duty as a way to spread Christmas cheer and promote good attendance. This is the third year of the program, and officials say it has been well-received.
Ribbon cutting held for The Press recording studio, music space in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Press, a recording studio and music space, held its grand opening celebration on Friday. Brendan Gallagher, Maria Cusach and Brandon Wood are the owners of the business, which is located at 223 Pike St., Shinnston.
Family Resource Center wants to establish warming center
KINGWOOD — Kingwood could have a warming center this winter if the Family Resources Network (FRN) can find a location to set it up. A warming center is a short-term emergency center that operates when temperatures or a combination of weather factors such as wind chill or wind and temperature become dangerous for those who do not have access to adequate shelter. Their main purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.
Model railroad group sets open house Dec. 17-18 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society, located at 5000 Green Bag Road in Morgantown's Mountaineer Mall, will hold an open house Dec. 17-18. The display will feature HO scale, O gauge and N scale model railroads.
Andrew Douglas Wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia state Supreme Court has upheld sex crime con…
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
Nolan's Trends opens in Belington, West Virginia
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nolan’s Trends, at 86 North Crim Ave. in Belington, opened with a ribbon-cutting recently. The new retail business offers completed bleached and unbleached T shirts¸ sublimation screen-print and DTF prints, said Megan Barkley, who owns the business along with her husband, Zack.
Harvard students visit Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Harvard University recently spent four days in the Bridgeport area to learn about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Master in Business Administration program hosted by the Harvard Business School.
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp
WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
Neil Lynn Brake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed…
Major renovations coming to Morgantown Ice Arena
In Morgantown’s White Park, there are baseball fields, hiking trails, and the Morgantown Ice Arena, which began its life as an outdoor ice rink with a roof. Over 30 years ago, with the help of community groups and grant money, it was turned into an indoor facility, BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said.
Man killed in Monongalia County, West Virginia, crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday. Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the Interstate 79 overpass. At the scene, Charles Hicks, from Core, Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS.
Morgantown, West Virginia, passes resolution to reduce greenhouse gas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement at its most recent meeting. The resolution is not the start of a new effort but a renewal of commitment by the city to continue...
2022 USA Diving Winter National Championships coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, next week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Ever wondered what an elite diving competition is like?. This coming week is a chance to find out when the USA Diving 2022 Winter National Championships comes to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
