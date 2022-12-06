ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna wrestling dominates home triangular over Century, Austin

For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet. The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular. Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20 ...
OWATONNA, MN
ABC Newspapers

Sports Recap: Blaine girls hockey rallies big, Coon Rapids boys basketball wins opening pair

Blaine girls hockey netted a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to rally from three goals down and defeat Elk River/Zimmerman 4-3 Dec. 6. Gracyn Knowles, Paige Nowicki, Megan Wallin and Grace Chapman all scored for the Bengals. Hailey Hansen had the win in net with 31 saves. Centennial/Spring Lake Park improved to 4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 5-2 win over Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 3, and a 5-0 win over Anoka Dec. 6. Lauren O’Hara had two goals and...
BLAINE, MN
KELOLAND

O’Gorman girls look to defend 2022 title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls begin the year atop the Prep Media Basketball Poll, receiving all but one first place vote. The Knights return two starters from their state championship team, but they have plenty of holes to fill as they look to defend their title. The O’Gorman girls found their stride […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Friday Scoreboard – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: USHL Stars 3, Stampede 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54 Brookings 54, Watertown 32 Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40 Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44 Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10 Freeman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy