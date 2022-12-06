Read full article on original website
Owatonna wrestling dominates home triangular over Century, Austin
For the first time in the 2022-23 wrestling season, the Huskies were able to roll out the mats inside Owatonna High School, as they hosted the Rochester Century Panthers and the Austin Packers for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet. The Huskies went 2-0 on the day, defeating Century 57-20 and then Austin 57-18 to close out the triangular. Owatonna 57, Rochester Century 20 ...
Sports Recap: Blaine girls hockey rallies big, Coon Rapids boys basketball wins opening pair
Blaine girls hockey netted a pair of goals in both the second and third periods to rally from three goals down and defeat Elk River/Zimmerman 4-3 Dec. 6. Gracyn Knowles, Paige Nowicki, Megan Wallin and Grace Chapman all scored for the Bengals. Hailey Hansen had the win in net with 31 saves. Centennial/Spring Lake Park improved to 4-1 in Northwest Suburban Conference play with a 5-2 win over Armstrong/Cooper Dec. 3, and a 5-0 win over Anoka Dec. 6. Lauren O’Hara had two goals and...
P.V. girls stay unbeaten with win at home over Bettendorf
Pleasant Valley girls basketball stays unbeaten with a win at home over Bettendorf, 61-33. Spartans now 4-0.
North girls get road win at Assumption
Davenport north girls basketball get the road win at Assumption, 65-45. The Wildcats are now 3-1 on the season.
O’Gorman girls look to defend 2022 title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls begin the year atop the Prep Media Basketball Poll, receiving all but one first place vote. The Knights return two starters from their state championship team, but they have plenty of holes to fill as they look to defend their title. The O’Gorman girls found their stride […]
Friday Scoreboard – December 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: USHL Stars 3, Stampede 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51 Bridgewater-Emery 63, Corsica/Stickney 54 Brookings 54, Watertown 32 Crazy Horse 75, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 40 Dell Rapids 57, West Central 44 Edgemont 75, New Underwood 10 Freeman […]
2-1 start for TRF girls basketball
by Scott DCamp Sports Editor The Thief River Falls girls basketball team is off to a 2-1 start after posting
Prep basketball: Grissom boys, Guntersville girls pick up road wins
The Grissom boys started out fast and never looked back, getting the 58-36 road win over Sparkman.
Prep Basketball: Milbank, Sisseton split boys, girls doubleheader
SISSETON — Milbank and Sisseton split a high school basketball doubleheader on Thursday. Sisseton won the girls game 62-28 and Milbank took the boys game 55-45. Emmalee Nielsen notched 12...
