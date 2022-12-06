ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

Photo: Brian Kelly Visits With 5-Star CB Target Desmond Ricks

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and cornerback coach Robert Steeples were in Florida this week to visit with elite five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. Ricks was originally a 2024 recruit but reclassified to the 2023 class this past October when he turned 18. He visited Baton Rouge for the Mississippi State game this year and is expected to be back on campus for a visit next weekend. He just visited Florida last weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestofswla.com

LSU: From Chumps To Champs

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why LSU football is looking in the transfer portal for these four positions

After LSU signed 16 scholarship transfers to quickly restock a depleted roster last offseason, coach Brian Kelly and his staff will take fewer players from the transfer portal as they head into Year 2. They still want to prioritize fit and look for Louisiana ties, but they can focus on specific needs instead of trying to patch as many holes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown grad, Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. wins Lombardi Award

Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr., a Dutchtown grad, was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night. Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior, was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 1986.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUCountry

LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hockey makes a return to Baton Rouge on Dec. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ice hockey made a big return to Baton Rouge after a near 20-year hiatus. “Baton Rouge needs hockey back,” said Joey Bourg, a visiting fan. The Raising Cane’s River Center hosted the first of three exhibition games on Thursday, Dec. 8. The first game featured a matchup between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Carolina Thunderbirds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chart-topping artist and Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show, according to social media posts from the rapper’s team. YoungBoy’s label first announced the partnership on their official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Richardson selected for Black College Football Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – You can now add Hall of Famer to Pete Richardson’s legacy. The former Southern University football coach was selected for the Black College Football Hall of Fame class of 2023. “This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Trojans basketball coach announces resignation

Central Lafourche boys basketball coach Henry Latten resigned last night, ending his tenure with the school. Latten was hired in June 2020 and spent 2+ seasons with the team, helping to rebuild a struggling program. This year, the fruits of those rebuilding efforts have shown. The Trojans are 6-3 and...
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

New U.S. citizen will vote for the first time Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Noel Ndjie Ntsongo will vote for the first time as a U.S. citizen Saturday. “I believe that my voice can count for my kids,” Ndjie Ntsongo said. Noel moved to Baton Rouge from Cameroon in 2016. “I had a choice either to stay there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Activist Calls New Garbage Trucks ‘Home Run’ for Baton Rouge, LA

An East Baton Rouge anti-litter activist says the new garbage trucks Republic Services plans under its new city-parish contract are a “home run” for Baton Rouge. Photographer Marie Constantin, a founding member of the Louisiana Stormwater Coalition, says Republic’s top-loaded trucks contribute to the litter problem as trash flies out the back. Part of the coalition’s mission is explaining the connection between litter and flood risk, which is exacerbated when litter ends up in drains and watersheds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

