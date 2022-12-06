ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Log: 12/6

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Tanaya Davenport, Toledo, girl, Dec. 3.

Valerie Dimasso, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 4.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Charity Reardon, Toledo, boy, Dec. 1.

Chelsey Barwiler and Ian Clement, Toledo, girl, Dec. 3.

Nhi-Lan and Kevin Dowling, Toledo, boy, Dec. 4.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Estellita Avila, Toledo, boy, Dec. 1.

Roseann and Michael Peiffer, Maumee, girl, Dec. 1.

Shaquell Walker, Toledo, girl, Dec. 1.

Brittany Siler, Toledo, boy, Dec. 2.

Villinisha Buchanan, Toledo, boy, Dec. 3.

Cortney Weible and Joshua Michalski, Toledo, boy, Dec. 3.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Dec. 2, 2022

Efrain Porras, 36, iron worker, and Margarita Luna, 26, homemaker, both of Toledo.

Brandon Lashaway, 27, vice president, and Nicole Steck, 26, homemaker, both Holland.

Jordan Ziegelhoferm, 25, transmission lineman, and Victoria Knipp, 24, homemaker, both of Oregon.

Mason Friesner, 21, patient transporter, and Janae Steele, 22, client card coordinator, both of Toledo.

Ryan Sorensen, 29, calibration technician, and Colleen Doran, 29, dental hygienist, both of Monroe.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Donelle Thompson, shot at in the 1000 block of East Central.

Lerone Ellis, shot in the 1400 block of Potomac.

Joshua Kincaid, assaulted in the 2100 block of Seaman.

Maurice Pitts, shot in the elbow in the 1400 block of Potomac.

Burglaries

Karis Phillips, property broken into in the 400 block of East Park.

Rebecca West, speaker from the 2400 block of Airport.

Kenneth Riley, home broken into in the 6300 block of Northbrook.

Melissa Pniewski, medication, keys, and other items from residence in the 2800 block of Barrington.

Drey Transel, home broken into in the 1400 block of Pennelwood.

Patricia Newman, jewelry from the 3900 block of Beverly.

Nicole Bonds, home broken into in the 6200 block of Northview.

Thefts

Gwendolyn Wright, ring set from residence in the 200 block of Batavia.

Dental Center, equipment from business in the 2100 block of Madison.

Matthew Taylor, trailer and jet ski from the 2300 block of Lambert.

Brandon Wilder, backpack, firearm, and ammunition from vehicle in the 1500 block of North Michigan.

Harold Eldridge, wallet with cash, bank cards, and identification from the 1100 block of Vance.

Theresa Scott, catalytic converter from vehice in the 3200 block of Northwood.

Graystone Service, air conditioning unit from property in the 700 block of Hamilton.

Bobby Youngs, vehicle from the 100 block of Dura.

John Kilmer, gift cards from the 3600 block of Cherry Wood.

Macy’s, clothing from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Christopher Spurlock, vehicle from the 300 block of Eldred.

Eric Lake, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 800 block of Toronto.

Uhaul, catalytic converters from vehicles in the 3000 block of Council.

Michael Bartley, medication from the 100 block of 17th.

Shane Lewis, gun from the 2600 block of Massillon.

City Trends, clothing from business in the 1300 block of South Byrne.

Donald Smith, identification, credit card, and cash from the 400 block of Maumee.

Terry Nisch, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2000 block of Penn.

Pamela Ryan, money from accounts in the 4800 block of North Crestridge.

Trayvone Mathis, vehicle and pistol from the 600 block of Russell.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Sharonda Stimmage from Charles Stimage.

Erick Huntsberger from Carl Huntsberger.

Carl Huntsberger from Erick Huntsberger.

Adrienne Behnfeldt from Randall Behnfeldt.

Randall Behnfeldt from Adrienne Behnfeldt.

Doris Powell from Joe Powell.

Joe Powell from Doris Powell.

Rebecca Allen from Matthew Allen.

Matthew Allen from Rebecca Allen.

Chance Champion from Rachel Champion.

Rachel Champion from Chance Champion.

George Denis from Arianne Custer.

Timothy Gummow from Alexa Gummon.

Cheryl Lagger from Kenneth Lagger.

Kenneth Lagger from Cheryl Lagger.

Amanda Blades from Shamali Blades.

Shamali Blades from Shamali Blades.

Rema Mourad from Rabih Aboujokh.

Sibly Walker-Totty from Lynwood Totty.

Lynwood Totty from Sibyl Walker-Totty.

Jasmine Muhammad from Abdul Muhammad.

